Target selects 10 startups for its Accelorator Programme

Target India announced the launch of its cohort seven of the Target Accelerator Programme on Monday, August 26. Ten startups from different fields including inventory placement, vendor management, ad technology, supply chain, product designing, and sustainability have been selected for the cohort.





Launched in 2013, the Target Accelerator programme is a seven-month long cohort. In the seventh edition, selected startups will be focusing on leveraging technology to create solutions for the retail. The startups will also be working on enhancing the shopping experiences of Target's potential customers - both in stores and online.









Tammy Redpath, Senior Vice President of Target in India said in a press release:

"Every new batch brings new possibilities and opportunities to develop and scale solutions in the global retail setting. We are excited to begin the work as one team, co-creating and developing disruptive solutions to address the needs of our guest and advance the retail industry."

The selected startups will be using technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), computer vision, natural language processing, and analytics.





Startups will get access to Target's mentors both in India and the US. So far, 36 startups have graduated from the programme and have worked with Target teams across stores, marketing, finance, legal, merchandising, mobile and digital.





The startups participating in the seventh batch of Target Accelerator Programme include:





Unifize - a platform enabling guided conversations to eliminate ambiguity in business processes.





Entropik - company helping brands measure the cognitive and emotional responses of consumers to product experiences.





Bluebirch - a data driven business-to-business platform facilitating buying and selling of returned, excess, and pre-owned inventory.





Unreal AI -platform enabling highly optimised AI models on edge devices.





SprintAI - enterprise AI startup building solutions for smart inventory placement, optimisation of assortment and buying decisions, and intelligent fulfilment.





TrashCon - Startup enabling automated segregation of mixed waste into bio-waste and non-bio waste.





Stylumia and Intello Labs - Both are retail intelligence platforms merging fashion with real-time analytics for trend forecasting.





Flixstock – A platform that creates high quality dynamic on-model images.





Kenscio – A platform that enables automated, real-time, personalised email at scale









(Edited by Megha Reddy)







