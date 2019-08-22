A
FinTech

Indian card network RuPay to be launched in UAE

RuPay card is an Indian domestic debit and credit card payment network, with acceptance at ATMs, PoS devices and ecommerce websites.

Press Trust of India
22nd Aug 2019
1+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on

The UAE will be the first Middle East country to launch the RuPay card during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the Gulf nation on Friday, according to a media report.


The RuPay card is a first-of-its-kind Indian domestic debit and credit card payment network, with acceptance at ATMs, PoS devices, and ecommerce websites. It was launched in 2012.


Credit debit card


Also Read

NPCI issues over 64M RuPay Global Cards, aims to further grow international acceptance

"A Memorandum of Understanding to establish a technology interface between the payment platforms in India and UAE, would be exchanged between the National Payments Corporation of India and UAE's Mercury Payments Services," Navdeep Singh Suri, the Indian Ambassador to the UAE, told the UAE's state-run WAM news agency.


"This will enable the RuPay card to be used at point-of-sale terminals across the UAE," he said.


India has already launched the RuPay card in Singapore and Bhutan.


"The UAE is the largest and most vibrant business hub in the region. It hosts the largest Indian community, receives the largest number of Indian tourists, and has the largest trade with India. By becoming the first country in the region to introduce the RuPay card, we expect that each of these elements of tourism, trade, and the Indian diaspora will benefit," Suri said.

Prime Minister Modi's third official visit to the UAE on August 23-24 is another important milestone in the bilateral comprehensive strategic partnership, the Indian envoy said.

During the visit, Modi will receive the 'Order of Zayed', the highest civil decoration of the country for "giving a big boost to bilateral relations between the two countries." 


Modi would also meet Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, to discuss bilateral, regional and international matters of mutual interest. 


The India-UAE bilateral trade touched almost $60 billion last year with a fairly balanced profile of about USD 30 billion of exports and $30 billion of imports, the envoy said.


"On the investment side, we have already seen sizable inflows from India to the UAE in free zones like Jebel Ali, Hamriyah Free Zone Sharjah, and Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone and also in sectors ranging from manufacturing and real estate to trade and services," he said. 


"We have now started to observe a strong flow of investments from the UAE to India. These are particularly significant in areas such as energy, infrastructure, housing, highways, airports, logistics, food processing and the defence sector," Suri said.




(Edited by Evelyn Ratnakumar)


Also Read

Payment execs laud RBI's move on e-mandate for card transactions


1+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on
Report an issue
Authors
Press Trust of India

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Payment execs laud RBI's move on e-mandate for card transactions

Tarush Bhalla

Here’s why Udaan, the fastest growing unicorn in India, is without a CEO

Team YS

Small startups with turnover up to Rs 25Cr to get promised tax holiday: CBDT

Press Trust of India

Hacker at 10, entrepreneur by 14: meet Indian Army Captain Vineet Kumar

Ramarko Sengupta
Daily Capsule
The making of India's fastest unicorn Udaan; Amazon opens world's single-largest campus in Hyderabad
Read Here

Latest

Latest Stories

Zomato takes on NRAI president Rahul Singh, says he is offering discounts like food aggregators

Press Trust of India

Govt working towards tabling data protection bill in winter session, says Ministry official

Press Trust of India

Small startups with turnover up to Rs 25Cr to get promised tax holiday: CBDT

Press Trust of India

Payment execs laud RBI's move on e-mandate for card transactions

Tarush Bhalla

Off-road biker CS Santosh launches Recky, an app to connect riders around the world

Apurva P

Microsoft Research India launches centre for Societal impact through Cloud and Artificial Intelligence (SCAI)

Sampath Putrevu

Partner Events

Fri Aug 23 2019

DICErupt Student Startup Summit

Mumbai
Fri Aug 23 2019

Startup Weekend Varanasi 2019

Varanasi
Sat Aug 24 2019

Build Aspire Rise

Bangalore
Wed Sep 04 2019

ICC Startup Pad

Bangalore