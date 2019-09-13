A

Facebook not complying with Indian law, resulting in lawlessness: Tamil Nadu govt to SC

TN government claimed that Facebook and other social media companies are not complying with Indian laws, resulting in "increased lawlessness" and difficulties in "detecting crimes"

By Press Trust of India
13th Sep 2019
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

The Tamil Nadu government claimed in the Supreme Court on Thursday that Facebook Inc and other social media companies are not complying with Indian laws, resulting in "increased lawlessness" and difficulties in "detecting crimes".


It sought modification of the August 20 order of the apex court directing the Madras High Court to continue hearing of the pleas for linking of social media profiles with biometric ID Aadhaar, but restrained it from passing any effective orders.


Mark Zuckerberg
Also Read

419 mn phone numbers and IDs linked to Facebook compromised

The high court is at the advanced stage but due to the apex court's August 20 order, the high court had deferred the hearings on those petitions, the state government said.


"In the absence of expeditious disposal of the instant matter, foreign companies such as the petitioner (Facebook Inc) would continue to operate in India without complying with or submitting to Indian law, the effect of which as evident is increased lawlessness, greater difficulty in preventing and detecting crimes, and overall breakdown of law and order," the Tamil Nadu government said in its reply.


Referring to different criminal cases, the state government said the local law enforcement authorities have attempted to seek information from these companies for the investigation and detection of crimes on several occasions.


"These companies, instead of replying and providing information in a bona fide manner, have asked the authorities to send letters rogatory etc despite operating on Indian soil and have in all cases failed to provide complete information," it said.


The government said that the transfer petition of Facebook Inc filed before the court seeking to transfer cases from Madras, Bombay and Madhya Pradesh High Courts is replete with "false and misleading averments", in a blatant attempt to misguide this Court for oblique motives.


"While the transfer petition proceeds on the sole premise that the cases in the Madras High Court relate to mandatory linking of social media accounts with Aadhaar, it was a matter of record that the Court was only proceeding to ensure effective compliance with the Information Technology Act, 2000 and the Rules framed thereunder, and also for the perception and detection of crimes," it said.


The matter is listed for hearing before a bench headed by Justice Deepak Gupta on Friday.


On August 20, the apex court had sought response from the Centre, Google, WhatsApp, Twitter, YouTube and others on Facebook's plea seeking transfer of cases related to linking of social media accounts with Aadhaar, pending in different high courts to the apex court.


The top court had agreed to hear the Facebook plea and sought responses of Centre and the social media platforms by September 13.


Facebook has contended that whether service providers can be asked to share data with probe agencies to help them in criminal investigation needs to be decided by the apex court as it will have a global effect.


The social media giant had argued that different high courts have taken contrary views and for the sake of uniformity it would be better, if the cases are heard at the Supreme Court.


It had said that sharing of data with third party involves privacy concerns of users spread across the country and the case of this magnitude should be heard at the apex court.


The top court had asked the social media companies including Facebook and WhatsApp to explain what would be the effect of recent amendments in Aadhaar Act by which the 12-digit unique identity number could be shared with the private party for larger public interest.


The state government has argued that both Facebook and WhatsApp have accepted the jurisdiction of Madras High Court in dealing with the issue, which would help the agencies to check fake news, pornographic content, and terror messages as the originator could be traced.


It had said that an IIT professor was helping the Madras High Court to identify the originator of the messages on these social media platforms.


Facebook Inc had contended there are four petitions, including two in Madras High Court, one in Bombay and one in Madhya Pradesh High Courts, and they contained almost similar prayers.


Also Read

Indian menstruation tracking app Maya is leaking information relating to woman’s periods to Fac...


  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
    • Share on
    close
    Report an issue
    Authors
    Press Trust of India

    Related Tags

    Trending Now

    Trending Stories

    Zomato launches video streaming service to take on Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hotstar

    Rashi Varshney

    Hacker at 10, entrepreneur by 14: meet Indian Army Captain Vineet Kumar

    Ramarko Sengupta

    Facebook counters Mukesh Ambani, says data is not new oil

    Press Trust of India

    [Startup Bharat] After making $200 in a night from Facebook ads, this entrepreneur transformed his loss-making business and generated $1M revenue

    Sindhu Kashyap
    Daily Capsule
    How SonyLIV recorded 100 million downloads (and other top stories of the day)
    Read Here

    Latest

    Updates from around the world

    [Funding alert] India Accelerator-backed five startups raise around Rs 3 Cr from angel investors

    Sujata Sangwan

    Zomato suspends its unlimited 'Infinity Dining' programme

    Debolina Biswas

    Google will promote original reporting with algorithm change

    Press Trust of India

    Flipkart’s pvt label brand SmartBuy doubles number of categories

    Thimmaya Poojary

    Zomato launches video streaming service to take on Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hotstar

    Rashi Varshney

    [Funding alert] EV tourism startup B: Live raises Rs 4 Cr from DNA Networks

    Tarush Bhalla

    Our Partner Events

    Hustle across India
    Sat Sep 14 2019

    CII Leadership Conclave 2019

    Indore
    Sat Sep 14 2019

    Interior Design Event 2019

    New Delhi
    Sun Sep 15 2019

    iTEC Hackathon 2019

    Bengaluru
    Mon Sep 16 2019

    The Oman E-Commerce Conference

    Oman