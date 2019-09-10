A

[Funding alert] One97 Communications infuses Rs 31.68 Cr in Paytm Entertainment

Paytm launched its movie ticketing platform in March 2016, through a partnership with multiplex chain, PVR.

By Tarush Bhalla
10th Sep 2019
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

One97 Communications, the parent company of Paytm, has infused close to Rs 31.68 crore in its online movie and event booking platform, Paytm Entertainment.


The current RoC shows that a total of 35,20,000 equity shares was allotted as a part of this round at a premium of Rs 80 each.


paytm

Paytm Founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma

Also Read

Paytm says sold 52 M tickets in 2017, eyes 100 M sales this year

Paytm launched its movie ticketing platform in March 2016 through a partnership with multiplex chain, PVR. Further, in 2017, Paytm in a statement said it had sold over 52 million movie and event tickets in 2017, and said it plans to sell over 100 million tickets by the end of 2018.


In 2016, the fintech platform acquired a majority stake in ticketing platform Insider.in, which is now branded as Paytm Insider.


In May, Paytm had acquired Orbgen Technologies Private Limited (the entity that operates Chennai-based online ticketing platform TicketNew), to bolster its position in the Entertainment booking space.


Paytm’s foray in the space has provided BookMyShow with severe competition. Paytm grew nearly to one-fourth size of BookMyShow, last year, according to a study released by RedSeer in November, last year.


The study also said that with more top players acquiring the smaller ones, a CAGR of 20 percent is expected in the online ticketing industry by 2020.  Further, online ticketing market saw an interesting spin in 2016 with up to 45 percent growth in the non-movie category. 


RedSeer also pointed out that the sale of online movie tickets has gone up by nearly 30 percent in the metros and about 16 percent in Tier I.


The study also commented that 50 percent of the online ticketing industry revenue has been coming from movies, their next big contribution is events.


In addition to this, tickets for live entertainment, such as sports events and concerts, are the next big category contributing significantly to the almost $330-million revenue the online ticketing industry generated in 2017.


(Edited by Megha Reddy)


Also Read

Indian online ticketing market records $28M quarterly revenue, non-movie events play a huge rol...


1+ Shares
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
    • 1+ Shares
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
    • Share on
    close
    Report an issue
    Authors
    Tarush Bhalla

    Tarush is driven towards delivering unbiased and accurate reportage while engaging with as many mediums as possible to narrate a fresh perspective. Working for the past few years in the digital space with YourStory, he has covered the Indian technology ecosystem extensively, focusing on new age Fintech companies, while building strong connects within the industry. 

    Related Tags

    Trending Now

    Trending Stories

    Jack Ma steps down as Alibaba's Chairman

    Press Trust of India

    Home to 10 unicorns, Delhi-NCR beats Bengaluru, Mumbai to win startup battle

    Rashi Varshney

    Paytm parent reports losses of over Rs 4,217 Cr

    Tarush Bhalla

    Paytm’s parent One97 Communications in talks to pick up stake in YES Bank

    Tarush Bhalla
    Daily Capsule
    Binny Bansal to launch new VC fund; Why Uber wants Sun Mobility's battery swap tech
    Read Here

    Latest

    Updates from around the world

    [Funding alert] Esports gaming startup SoStronk raises undisclosed sum from IP Ventures

    Sujata Sangwan

    Home to 10 unicorns, Delhi-NCR beats Bengaluru, Mumbai to win startup battle

    Rashi Varshney

    PE and VC investments deal tally touches $36.7B in Jan-Aug

    Press Trust of India

    Paytm’s parent One97 Communications in talks to pick up stake in YES Bank

    Tarush Bhalla

    Flipkart’s wholesale arm receives Rs 1,616 Cr from parent

    Sameer Ranjan

    [Funding alert] InMobi Group’s Glance raises $45 million investment from Mithril Capital

    Thimmaya Poojary

    Our Partner Events

    Hustle across India
    Wed Sep 11 2019

    Brand E-Commerce 2019

    Bengaluru
    Fri Sep 13 2019

    15th Marketing Conclave - Age of MADTech

    Mumbai
    Sat Sep 14 2019

    CII Leadership Conclave 2019

    Indore
    Sat Sep 14 2019

    Interior Design Event 2019

    New Delhi