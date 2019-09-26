A

[Funding alert] SME lending platform OfBusiness raises Rs 250 Cr led by Norwest Venture Partners

Existing investors Falcon Edge and Matrix Partners also participated in the round.

By Vishal Krishna
26th Sep 2019
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Gurugram-based Ofbusiness has raised Rs 250 crore led by Norwest Venture Partners along with participation from existing investors Falcon Edge and Matrix Partners.


The startup focuses on lending to small and medium businesses, and provides unsecured credit of up to Rs 2 crore to SMEs through NBFC Oxyzo Financial Services. It has also partnered with Tata Capital and AU Small Finance Bank.


According to a study by Omidyar Network and Boston Consulting Group (BCG), digital lending to micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSME) in India can grow up to Rs 7 lakh crore by 2023, and this will be a 15x increase in annual disbursements.


funding

According to the report, digital lending has the potential to propel the productivity of India’s MSMEs, disrupt the status quo in financial services, and offer a meaningful market opportunity for both innovative startups as well as traditional lenders.


OfBusiness was founded in 2015 by Asish Mohapatra, former VC at Matrix Partners; Bhuvan Gupta, ex-vice president of engineering at Snapdeal; and former McKinsey partner Ruchi Kalra. Asish said,


“We strongly believe that lending is a commodity or will get commoditised in the future. The only way to monetise, engage, and create network effects in lending is by adding services that are inherently valuable to the customer while being profitable on a stand-alone basis for the financier.”


The year 2018 was a big one for the Indian financial technology and financial services ecosystem. According to YourStory, nearly $2.34 billion was raised across 145 deals, and fintech also finally unseated ecommerce after its years of dominance.


Niren Shah, MD and India Head, Norwest Venture Partners, said,


“We are delighted to partner with the OfBusiness team, which we believe has built an exceptional track record in tech-based SME lending to the manufacturing and core sector."


Vikram Vaidyanathan, MD, Matrix Partners India, said, “OfBusiness team has succeeded in creating a unique model combining conservative underwriting and collections practices with the rapid scalability of its tech platform.”


The company reported a revenue of Rs 401 crore in FY 2018, and is yet to make profits.



(Edited by Megha Reddy)


Also Read

[Funding alert] Norwest Venture Partners invests Rs 56 Cr in real estate services firm SILA

Also Read

[Funding alert] Fintech lender Aye Finance raises Rs 80 Cr in debt funding


  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Report an issue
Authors
Vishal Krishna
Vishal Krishna is a Business Editor who writes about the economic and social issues relevant to the development of India. At YourStory he networks with colourful folks that build a nation through startups, small business and large corporate. He is also a closet guitarist and a sports fan.

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

[Funding alert] Sachin Bansal picks up majority stake in fintech company CRIDS, named CEO

Press Trust of India

How this brother-sister duo is shaking up India’s $50B wedding market with a dating app

Sutrishna Ghosh

OnePlus 7T India launch today: here's all you need to know

Rashi Varshney

Big Games, Big Money, Big Skills: Meet the Online Baazigars of Indian Poker

Team PokerBaazi
Daily Capsule
UpClose with Medlife CEO Ananth Narayanan (and other top stories of the day)
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Tata Communications partners with GlobalGyan for business acumen capability building

Team YS

Rivigo becomes 8th unicorn of 2019 after raising $4.9M from South Korea's KB Global

Sampath Putrevu

Now, get Alexa on your finger thanks to new Amazon Echo Loop ring

Sutrishna Ghosh

Amazon launches 8 new Echo devices in US, 3 in India

Press Trust of India

Dreaming big is the starting point for making it big in life, says Pepperfry Co-founder Ashish Shah

Team YS

[Funding alert] Employee transportation startup WhistleDrive raises Rs 72 Cr from Colosseum Group

Sujata Sangwan

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Fri Sep 27 2019

CAHOTECH 2019

CHENNAI
Sat Sep 28 2019

Pitney Bowes Shipping Hackathon 2019

Gurugram & Pune
Sun Sep 29 2019

The Red Brick Summit - Kaleido

Ahmedabad
Mon Sep 30 2019

Eureka!'19

IIT Bombay