A
Funding

[Funding alert] Norwest Venture Partners invests Rs 56 Cr in real estate services firm SILA

The firm will use the new capital to support exploration of strategic investments as well as help in future acquisitions.

Tarush Bhalla
22nd Aug 2019
6+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on

Mumbai-based real estate services firm SILA has raised Rs 56 crore ($7.80 million) growth capital from Norwest Venture Partners, a growth equity investment firm.


According to the company, this round of investment will be used to exit SILA’s early investors and further establish its industry leadership position through strategic investments and acquisitions.


real estate
Also Read

CBRE-Nasscom join hands to support tech startups looking to transform real estate

Founded in 2010, SILA is a service provider to enterprises and SMEs for finding, building-out, and managing their physical space. This includes project advisory, interior design, fit outs, machinery, and hard asset maintenance as well as facility management services.


The firm has operations in over 75 cities and manages more than 30 million square feet of assets. Some of its clients include leading multinationals as well as many of India’s Fortune 500 companies across sectors such as manufacturing, retail, hospitality, financials, commercial, and residential real estate.


Speaking on the funding, Sahil Vora, Founder, SILA, said, 

“We sincerely appreciate the support of those who backed us early and are proud to have generated a healthy return for them. We are excited to bring on Norwest as our institutional equity partner and look forward to using this capital to increase our leadership in the industry through strategic investments and acquisitions.”

Through the use of in-house technology stack and detailed operating protocols, SILA works with clients to efficiently reduce operating costs and increase asset productivity.

 “Over the years we have built a strong team, operational backbone and client goodwill in a capital efficient manner. With the right buildings blocks in place, we are confident in using institutional equity to efficiently scale our business,” adds Rushabh Vora, Co-founder & CEO, SILA. 

SILA Connect, an in-house software, provides various modules to enable SILA to optimise workflows on the front end and back end. 

“SILA has built strong leadership and very positive client recall in the industry. Through the use of technology and SOPs, SILA is executing with a differentiated approach to capture the very large services market opportunity in India. We look forward to supporting SILA to further build out a large sustainable platform,” said Shiv Chaudhary, Managing Director, Norwest Venture Partners (NVP India).

Since inception, SILA claims to have tracked robust financial and operating metrics with revenue growing over 50 percent per annum over the last few years.



(Edited by Megha Reddy)


Also Read

Real estate sector in Karnataka will boom by 2020: CREDAI


6+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on
Report an issue
Authors
Tarush Bhalla

Tarush is driven towards delivering unbiased and accurate reportage while engaging with as many mediums as possible to narrate a fresh perspective. Working for the past few years in the digital space with YourStory, he has covered the Indian technology ecosystem extensively, focusing on new age Fintech companies, while building strong connects within the industry. 

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Here’s why Udaan, the fastest growing unicorn in India, is without a CEO

Team YS

10 inspirational quotes from PM Narendra Modi to inspire the youth of India

Tanvi Dubey

Hacker at 10, entrepreneur by 14: meet Indian Army Captain Vineet Kumar

Ramarko Sengupta

Zomato offers to restructure 'Gold' scheme, but restaurants stick to guns

Press Trust of India
Daily Capsule
The making of India's fastest unicorn Udaan; Amazon opens world's single-largest campus in Hyderabad
Read Here

Latest

Latest Stories

[Funding alert] AI-based chatbot Niki.ai raises Rs 2.3 Cr from LetsVenture

Sujata Sangwan

IRCTC files draft papers with SEBI for IPO

Press Trust of India

Amazon strengthens its delivery network in Tamil Nadu

Press Trust of India

Amazon India launches Amazon Fresh store on its platforms

Sameer Ranjan Bakshi

At AWS HealthTech Day, the focus is on healthcare and life sciences trends shaping the industry

Jerlin Justus

RBI allows users to set up ‘recurring transaction’ mandates for debit and credit cards

Tarush Bhalla

Partner Events

Fri Aug 23 2019

DICErupt Student Startup Summit

Mumbai
Fri Aug 23 2019

Startup Weekend Varanasi 2019

Varanasi
Sat Aug 24 2019

Build Aspire Rise

Bangalore
Wed Sep 04 2019

ICC Startup Pad

Bangalore