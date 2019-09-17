A

Hero Electronix forays into consumer tech with new brand Qubo for smart devices

Hero Electronix foresees an investment of to the tune of Rs 150-200 crore over the next couple of years in the IoT business.

By Rashi Varshney
17th Sep 2019
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Hero Electronix, the electronics and technology venture of Hero Group has announced its foray into consumer products segments, starting with the new brand called Qubo, which will offer a range of AI connected smart devices. The main products launched on Tuesday under the Qubo portfolio are Smart Indoor Camera, priced at Rs 13,490.


The team at Hero Electronix believes that a massive revolution is coming, as smart devices is getting driven by technology trends like connectivity, cloud computing, artificial intelligence, and low-cost sensors, the company said in a statement.


Taking advantage of these technologies, Hero Electronix plans to launch more than 10 smart products across home automation, automotive and entertainment domains in the next two years. "Each of these devices is being architected from ground up to solve specific needs of Indian consumers and to work in Indian environments and family set-ups," it said.


Hero Electronix Founder-Director Ujjwal Munjal said,


“Our vision with Qubo is to create a leading consumer technology brand and reach a million homes in next 3-5 years. As technology proliferates further into our lives, we are getting increasingly disconnected from what matters most. We see a great opportunity in to build products that meaningfully impact our lives. We have invested close to Rs 350 crore in Hero Electronix and we foresee an investment of about Rs 150 to 200 crore over the next couple of years."


Qubo Smart Indoor Camera can be used as a smart home hub to control and remotely manage various smart devices at home through Alexa. With its 1080p Full HD Camera, it helps a user to remotely monitor home and comes with features which includes, 140 degree field of view, night vision and two-way audio. It has AI features such as person detection, face recognition and baby crying alerts.


The company says that, the device houses a custom secure silicon chip by Qualcomm, with PKI based root-of-trust and claims the device to be tamper-proof and malware-protected. The device also comes with an in-built Alexa feature, that enables the device to be controlled by voice. The users can also access a wide range of services across news, music, weather, and reminders with simple voice commands.


The other products launched are smart sensors, namely Qubo Smart Gas Sensor, Smart Smoke Sensor, and the Smart Door and Window Sensor, all priced at Rs 3000, which works in sync with the indoor camera. The devices will be available for purchase on Qubo’s website, retail stores and across major e-commerce sites from 27th September.


Launched in 2015, Hero Electronix has been working in enterprise segment with brands including Tessolve, Mybox, and Zenatix.

 

Nikhil Rajpal, CEO, Hero Electronix said that there is a major revolution coming where AI-powered connected devices can solve major real world problems pertaining to security, connectivity, entertainment and healthcare.


"We have invested more than two years in research and development of products that harness leading edge technology like AI to solve for consumer needs. While we are addressing the home security and automation space with our range of products launched today, we are also exploring more products in home, automotive and kids categories too," he added.

 

(Edited by Suman Singh)


Also Read

Will consumer tech companies rule the enterprise world?



  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
    • Share on
    close
    Report an issue
    Authors
    Rashi Varshney

    Rashi is a Delhi-based Journalist. She is excited about startup stories, travel, human interactions, and positive energies. Tell her your story at rashi@yourstory.com

    Related Tags

    Trending Now

    Trending Stories

    OYO founder Ritesh Agarwal to buy back stake worth $1.5B in the hospitality unicorn, gets CCI approval

    Sampath Putrevu

    How this Bengaluru startup is keeping it all Simpl by trying to make payments invisible

    Sampath Putrevu

    How these childhood friends from Odisha built a Rs 80 lakh business in just 8 months

    Sutrishna Ghosh

    [Funding alert] Ex-Foodpanda CEO’s startup Meddo raises $3M led by SRI Capital

    Tarush Bhalla
    Daily Capsule
    How Great Learning notched up Rs 150 Cr in revenue (and other top stories of the day)
    Read Here

    Latest

    Updates from around the world

    [Funding alert] NestAway Technologies raises Rs 34.92 Cr from Goldman Sachs

    Tarush Bhalla

    Flipkart enhances credit offerings by 3x ahead of festive season sale

    Thimmaya Poojary

    Ahead of Great Indian Festival, Amazon launches largest fulfilment centre in Maharashtra

    Sameer Ranjan

    Mumbai-based VC LightBox closes its third fund at $209M

    Sujata Sangwan

    [Funding alert] Venture Catalysts, Dream Incubator and others invest in logistics company Blowhorn

    Apurva P

    [Funding alert] Ex-Foodpanda CEO’s startup Meddo raises $3M led by SRI Capital

    Tarush Bhalla

    Our Partner Events

    Hustle across India
    Thu Sep 19 2019

    APAC Invest Summit

    Bangalore
    Fri Sep 20 2019

    BLOCKCHAIN THOUGHT LEADERSHIP SUMMIT INDIA - 2019

    Bangalore
    Fri Sep 20 2019

    VIT Hack

    Vellore
    Sat Sep 21 2019

    Emerging Tech Conclave 2019

    Chennai