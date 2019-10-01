A

Indian economy to start recovering from late FY20: Report

According to D&B Economy Observer report, a pick-up in the industrial production will only be gradual and an uptick is expected to be visible during the festive months of September and October 2019.

By Press Trust of India
1st Oct 2019
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

The Indian economy is expected to start its recovery from later part of this fiscal, thanks to the initiatives taken by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for policy rate transmission, and the steps by the government to boost growth, says a report.


According to D&B Economy Observer report, a pick-up in the industrial production will only be gradual, and an uptick is expected to be visible during the festive months of September and October 2019.


India economy
Also Read

Will the economic slowdown bite the Indian startup ecosystem?


"The slowdown is real and there is a 'need to be cautious, but it is too early' to press the panic button," Arun Singh, Chief Economist, Dun & Bradstreet India, said, adding that the magnitude of slowdown is not as deep as was witnessed during the global financial crisis in 2009, and the debt crisis in 2012.

Economic growth hit over six-year low of 5 percent for the first-quarter ended June 2019, mainly driven by demand slowdown.


He further noted that the loss of momentum in investment demand is "worrying". Besides low business optimism, low returns on investment by the corporate and increase in inefficiency in capital employed also raises concerns over the pace of revival in investment.


The spate of measures taken by the government, including reducing the corporate tax rates, is expected to revive the corporate sentiment and provide an impetus to the corporate to kick-start their capex plans.


However, amid various emerging challenges, both globally and domestically, "it is highly likely that the slowdown will last longer than expected earlier", he said.


"We expect the economy to start recovering from late FY20, as the funding constraints ease further with the RBI's recent measures to strengthen the transmission channels and the stimulus measures taken to address the current issues from both short term and long-term perspective," Singh said.

Just last week,, the government also slashed effective corporate tax to 25.17 percent inclusive of all cess and surcharges for domestic companies.


(Edited by Megha Reddy)


Also Read

Dragon vs elephant: The elephant may grow slower than the dragon, but that does not mean that i...


  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Report an issue
Authors
Press Trust of India

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

How Flipkart employees are ensuring they leave no stone unturned to make ‘The Big Billion Days’ a great success

Thimmaya Poojary

[Startup Bharat] After making $200 in a night from Facebook ads, this entrepreneur transformed his loss-making business and generated $1M revenue

Sindhu Kashyaap

IRCTC IPO subscribed 33pc within first few hours on opening day

Press Trust of India

Paytm appoints 'Trivago guy' Abhinav Kumar as Vice President – Product Marketing, will replace Deepak Abbot

Tarush Bhalla
Daily Capsule
Coding bootcamp Lambda School is betting on India; Flipkart and Amazon on yet another blockbuster sale
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

E-cigarettes banned to prevent youth from falling into new addiction, says PM Narendra Modi

Press Trust of India

Paytm Mall aims to generate Rs 500 Cr worth business this festive season for traditional retailers

Tarush Bhalla

MeitY ranks HDFC Bank, FINO and Paytm Payments Bank as top banks for July

Tarush Bhalla

Zomato turns 11: Founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal on Zomato Gold, logout campaign, and food delivery

Rashi Varshney

How CustomerSuccessBox grew their organic traffic by more than 400% with HubSpot for Startups

Team YS

Amazon partners with Vodafone to set up pick-up points for customers

Press Trust of India

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Fri Oct 04 2019

South India Developer Fest

Tanjore
Fri Oct 04 2019

India Content Leadership Awards and Conference - ICL 2019

New Delhi
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai