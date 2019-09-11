A

Millennials' mindset to prefer Ola, Uber also led to automobile sector slowdown: FM

Sitharaman said that some studies had revealed that there was a change in the mindset of the millennials not to commit any EMIs towards buying an automobile and instead taking Ola, Uber, or the Metro (train) services.

By Press Trust of India
11th Sep 2019
1 clap
  • +0
Share on
close
1 clap
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Tuesday said the slowdown in the automobile sector was due to many factors like the change in mindset of millennials, who now prefer taxi aggregators like Ola and Uber instead of committing to monthly installments to own a car.


Sitharaman said the automobile industry did have its "good times" till two years ago.


Nirmala Sitharaman
Also Read

Indian auto sector slowdown: major manufacturers report sharp decline in August sales


"It was definitely a good upward trajectory for the automobile sector," she told reporters.

The minister said the sector had been affected by several things, including movement towards BS-VI norms and registration related matters and (also) change in mindsets.


She said some studies had revealed that there was a change in the the mindset of the millennials not to commit any EMIs (equated monthly installments) towards buying an automobile and instead taking Ola, Uber or the Metro (train) services.


"So, a whole lot of factors are influencing the automobile sector. We are all seized of the problem. We will try to solve it," she said.

The Bharat Stage VI (or BS-VI) emission norm will come into force from 1 April 2020 across the country. Currently, vehicles conform to BS-IV emission standards.


On August 23, in a bid to address the slowdown in the auto sector, Sitharaman had announced lifting the ban on purchase of vehicles by government departments and allowed an additional 15 percent depreciation on vehicles acquired from now till March 2020.


Also, the government clarified that BS-IV vehicles purchased up to March 2020 would remain operational for the entire period of registration, while also considering various measures, including scrappage policy to boost demand.


Last week, Seeking urgent stimulus from the government in the form of GST reduction, the auto industry also cautioned that if the current slowdown in the sector continued, there would be further job losses that could have societal and social consequences.


The auto industry, through the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), has been asking the government to reduce GST on automobiles to 18 percent from 28 percent.


According to SIAM, vehicle manufacturers have laid off around 15,000 temporary workers, while dealers have witnessed around 2.8 lakh job losses with nearly 300 dealerships closing in the past three-four months.



(Edited by Evelyn Ratnakumar)


Also Read

The future of mobility: here is how software is changing automotive technology


28+ Shares
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
    • 28+ Shares
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
    • Share on
    close
    Report an issue
    Authors
    Press Trust of India

    Related Tags

    Trending Now

    Trending Stories

    Flipkart Big Billion Days 2019 to start from September 29

    Thimmaya Poojary

    Apple's iPhone 11 range starts at Rs 64,900 in India. Here's all you need to know

    Sohini Mitter

    How this brother-sister duo is shaking up India’s $50B wedding market with a dating app

    Sutrishna Ghosh

    Reliance Jio's fibre-to-home pricing non-disruptive, unlikely to drive major churn: CRISIL Research

    Press Trust of India
    Daily Capsule
    Delhi-NCR beats Bengaluru and Mumbai in startup battle; Why JOP Network is betting on TV in the age of OTT
    Read Here

    Latest

    Updates from around the world

    Ola obtains licence from Karnataka transport dept to launch self-drive car rental service

    Press Trust of India

    Amazon.in doubles its delivery service partner network to more than 1,400 stations in 750 cities

    Sameer Ranjan

    Flipkart Big Billion Days 2019 to start from September 29

    Thimmaya Poojary

    [Funding alert] Used car marketplace Truebil raises $1M from Spiral Ventures

    Sujata Sangwan

    Indian menstruation tracking app Maya is leaking information relating to woman’s periods to Facebook: Report

    Tarush Bhalla

    Government to put up to 60pc funding in startups dealing with cow dung and urine products

    Tenzin Norzom

    Our Partner Events

    Hustle across India
    Fri Sep 13 2019

    15th Marketing Conclave - Age of MADTech

    Mumbai
    Sat Sep 14 2019

    CII Leadership Conclave 2019

    Indore
    Sat Sep 14 2019

    Interior Design Event 2019

    New Delhi
    Sun Sep 15 2019

    iTEC Hackathon 2019

    Bengaluru