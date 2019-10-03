How Anand Sweets is reinventing the traditional flavours of India to make mithai giftable again

Since 1988, Anand Sweets founded by Anand Dayal Dadu, has been associated with sweetening thousands of celebrations across India, pampering patrons with unparalleled gourmet experiences, authentic heritage delicacies and an innovative array of enticing creations, every day. “Over the past three decades, we have built a great customer base, which has steadily grown, owing to the fact that people consider us a destination mithai brand,” says Arvind Dadu, CEO.





When Anand's sons took over the reins of the business, they realised that the mithai industry, although a niche space, is ingrained in the culture of each and every home across India. So, they wondered how they could make that experience even more pleasurable.





"A lot of brands across the world have taken traditional ethnic sweets and made it luxe and contemporary. We said why not do the same for Indian Sweets, that's how the new brand of Anand Sweets came about. The brand signifies Tradition, Festivity, Celebration and Gifting. It is a signature for a contemporary face of Indianness that is grand and constantly keeping pace at reinventing.’," says Ankush Dadu, Director, Marketing and Growth.





Right from the look and feel of the store to how the products are displayed, they increased their product repertoire to cater to the various taste palates of India as well as International palates. From the simple Kaju Katli, Ladoo and Rasmalai in 1988, today they've created an artisanal lounge that includes products that are infused with caramel, Nutella and even sell a wide range of Baklava.





The idea is to stay traditional, yet relevant for the modern customer. The brothers were amazed by the flavours and freshness that Old Delhi's street food offered and wanted to replicate that environment and food experience, keeping the hygiene standards of Anand, in Bengaluru. That's how Purani Dilli - the company’s QSR format, was born. They also have a unique wedding brand called Royal Union that provides the ideal hamper for a big fat Indian wedding. The brand has been associated with various startups as well as Fortune 500 companies, and curate different collections for their celebrations.





Watch this video to learn how the Anand brothers are on a journey to make mithai giftable again.
















