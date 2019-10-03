A

How Anand Sweets is reinventing the traditional flavours of India to make mithai giftable again

By Team YS
3rd Oct 2019
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Anand Sweets

Anand Sweets

View Brand Publisher

Since 1988, Anand Sweets founded by Anand Dayal Dadu, has been associated with sweetening thousands of celebrations across India, pampering patrons with unparalleled gourmet experiences, authentic heritage delicacies and an innovative array of enticing creations, every day. “Over the past three decades, we have built a great customer base, which has steadily grown, owing to the fact that people consider us a destination mithai brand,” says Arvind Dadu, CEO.


feature

When Anand's sons took over the reins of the business, they realised that the mithai industry, although a niche space, is ingrained in the culture of each and every home across India. So, they wondered how they could make that experience even more pleasurable.


"A lot of brands across the world have taken traditional ethnic sweets and made it luxe and contemporary. We said why not do the same for Indian Sweets, that's how the new brand of Anand Sweets came about. The brand signifies Tradition, Festivity, Celebration and Gifting. It is a signature for a contemporary face of Indianness that is grand and constantly keeping pace at reinventing.’," says Ankush Dadu, Director, Marketing and Growth.


Right from the look and feel of the store to how the products are displayed, they increased their product repertoire to cater to the various taste palates of India as well as International palates. From the simple Kaju Katli, Ladoo and Rasmalai in 1988, today they've created an artisanal lounge that includes products that are infused with caramel, Nutella and even sell a wide range of Baklava.


The idea is to stay traditional, yet relevant for the modern customer. The brothers were amazed by the flavours and freshness that Old Delhi's street food offered and wanted to replicate that environment and food experience, keeping the hygiene standards of Anand, in Bengaluru. That's how Purani Dilli - the company’s QSR format, was born. They also have a unique wedding brand called Royal Union that provides the ideal hamper for a big fat Indian wedding. The brand has been associated with various startups as well as Fortune 500 companies, and curate different collections for their celebrations.


Watch this video to learn how the Anand brothers are on a journey to make mithai giftable again.





  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Report an issue
Authors
Team YS

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

How innovating has helped these 3 youngsters generate a turnover of Rs 1 crore in 8 months

Apurva P

[Startup Bharat] After making $200 in a night from Facebook ads, this entrepreneur transformed his loss-making business and generated $1M revenue

Sindhu Kashyaap

[Startup Bharat] These 5 startups from Indore prove why the city is an entrepreneur’s delight

Apurva P

How Flipkart employees are ensuring they leave no stone unturned to make ‘The Big Billion Days’ a great success

Thimmaya Poojary
Daily Capsule
Upclose with NoBroker CEO Amit Agarwal (and other top stories of the day)
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

[Funding alert] Legal tech startup ContractPodAi raises $55 million in largest Series B led by Insight Partners

Vishal Krishna

[Funding alert] Cloud platform for dentists CareStack raises $28M in Series B from Steadview Capital, Delta Dental of California

Tarush Bhalla

Amazon, Flipkart festive sale generates over $1B GMV, says RedSeer

Thimmaya Poojary

[Funding alert] Social ecommerce platform CityMall raises funds from M&S Partners, other angel investors

Tarush Bhalla

[Funding alert] Paytm First Games raises $20M from AGTech and One97 Communications

Tarush Bhalla

Indian firms raised $0.86B through 10 IPOs in Q3 2019: EY

Press Trust of India

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Fri Oct 04 2019

South India Developer Fest

Tanjore
Fri Oct 04 2019

India Content Leadership Awards and Conference - ICL 2019

New Delhi
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai