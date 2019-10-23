It’s that time of the year in India that is synonymous with ghee-laden motichoor laddoos and kaju katlis, flickering flames from earthen diyas, sparklers and crackers, and dazzling traditional wear. But, most importantly, it’s a time for families to come together!





The familiar and comforting sounds of laughter and happy conversations that come when the entire family comes together is what makes Diwali a festival that everyone looks forward to.





However, the warm glow and glitter of Diwali, doesn’t feel the same to everyone. Many people move away from home or just get so caught up in their professional duties, which makes it impossible to spend the festival at home.





That’s when we have friends to fall back upon. Friends who have become family. And, they bring the happiness that our families do. Be it deep cleaning the rented single-bedroom apartment, decorating the balcony with fairy lights, making rangolis or laddoos by watching YouTube videos, many of us celebrate Diwali in ways; new and old. But what matters is doing all this with the same warmth and love, with our #FriendsWaliFamily.





So, what if you are pulling an all-nighter the night before Diwali for an investor pitch, you also have colleagues who have invited you over for a delicious Diwali dinner. What if you don’t have a long enough break to go back to your hometown, you have friends who are there to create a home away from home for you.





This Diwali, YourStory and HP are celebrating this bond of togetherness and the happiness that #FriendsWaliFamily bring to festivities. Join the celebrations and win yourself some uber-cool prizes from HP.





To join the celebrations, all you need to do is:





Share how you are celebrating this Diwali with your friends with the hashtag #FriendsWaliFamily.

Post a really fun picture. (More creative the picture, more chances of winning)

Tag @HPIndia and @yourstorycom, if you are posting on Facebook, @HPIndia and @YourStoryCo on Twitter or @HP_India and @yourstory_com on Instagram.

Get people to comment, like and engage on your post. (Getting people to talk to you on the post can help you inch towards owning those cool tech gadgets)





And, the top three entries, determined by HP or YourStory, will win one of the following:

The judging criteria include the picture's emotional quotient, aesthetic appeal, social media engagements - a combination of likes, shares and comments.





The contest is now open! Join in!





Make this your ‘bestest’ Diwali ever with #FriendsWaliFamily.

Contest : Terms and Conditions

Participation in the contest is free and the sole criteria for participation shall be submitting entries in the manner stipulated below.

By entering this contest, an entrant is indicating his/her agreement to be bound by these terms and conditions.

The duration of the contest is from 22 October 2019 to 4 November 2019 . No further entries to the competition will be permitted after the closing date.

. No further entries to the competition will be permitted after the closing date. Only one entry will be accepted per person.

No responsibility can be accepted for entries not received for whatever reason.

There is no cash alternative to the stated prizes, and the prizes are non-transferable and

non-refundable. HP and YourStory reserves the right to substitute either any part of Prize or whole Prize

for similar prize of equal or greater value.

HP and YourStory team will notify the winner when and where the prize can be collected/delivered.

The decision of the winner(s) rests solely at the discretion of the HP and YourStory team. Their decision will be final, conclusive and binding and no further appeal, inquiry and/or correspondence will be entertained.



















