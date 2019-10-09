A

[Funding alert] Applied neuroscience startup NeuroLeap raises undisclosed sum from India’s leading business families

NeuroLeap uses advanced Brain Computer Interface (BCI) technology to understand brain activity and help it perform at optimum potential. Founder Kumaar Bagrodia said the investments would encourage the applied neuroscience startup to grow its presence across India.

By Sujata Sangwan
9th Oct 2019
Neuroleap, a Mumbai-based brain enhancement and mental health venture, has raised an undisclosed amount of funding from Rajashree Birla, Chairperson, Aditya Birla Centre for Community Initiatives and Rural Development, and Sminu Jindal, MD, Jindal Saw, and Founder Chairperson, Svayam


Sminu Jindal said, 


“Neuroleap is successfully delivering better brain outcomes. [Kumaar] Bagrodia is a visionary entrepreneur and is steadily building the future of mental health and wellness in India. I'm happy to invest in the venture which is leveraging innovative technology for a more advanced way to understand the brain and safely enhance it without pharma or medical interventions."


Founded by Kumaar Bagrodia in 2017, NeuroLeap uses advanced Brain Computer Interface (BCI) technology to safely understand brain activity and help it perform at optimum potential. This is done completely non-invasively, without using any medication and with zero side effects. 


“This is the new age of brain enhancement and mental health, which is safe and technology based. Our clients who have benefited include businessmen, professionals, homemakers, students, celebrities, and leaders who are achievers in their fields and naturally want to stay fit, not just physically but mentally as well, and even enhance various areas of their brain function and emotions. We have helped clients with various mental health disorders lead healthier, happier, fulfilling, and enriched lives," Kumaar said.


He added the investments by Birla and Jindal would encourage the company to grow its presence across the country.


At its centres in Mumbai and New Delhi, Neuroleap said it had successfully delivered brain enhancement for various areas like attention, executive function, calmness, sleep, memory, and emotional health for people from all walks of life and across age groups, who may or may not have any mental disorders. 


IIT has also signed an MoU with NeuroLeap for promoting research in BCI technology for neuro enhancement.


“NeuroLeap is the leading company in India offering advanced neurotechnology-based brain assessment and improvement," said Professor Vinod Prasad, Dean, Industry Collaboration, IIT-Palakkad.


(Edited by Teja Lele Desai)


Authors
Sujata Sangwan

Sujata is an engineering graduate and has done her Post Graduation in Human Resource Management. She has a deep interest in startups & technology. She can be reached at sujata@yourstory.com

