A

Government giving sector-specific solutions to fight slowdown: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

India's GDP expansion has slowed to a six-year low of 5 percent for the June quarter. This has led to a rash of downward revisions in expectations, including from the RBI, which now expects GDP growth to come down to 6.1 percent in FY20.

By Press Trust of India
10th Oct 2019
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday said the government is giving sector-specific solutions to fight the slowdown in economic growth.


Sitharaman, however, parried a specific question on whether the government accepts, if the country is in the midst of an economic slowdown.


India's GDP expansion has slowed to a six-year low of five percent for the June quarter. This has led to a rash of downward revisions in expectations, including from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), which now expects GDP growth to come down to 6.1 percent in FY20.


GDP
Also Read

Will the economic slowdown bite the Indian startup ecosystem?


The government has taken a slew of measures, including a massive cut in corporate taxes to revive economic growth, even at the cost of sacrificing revenues.


Hinting at other measures like steps to improve exports, easing credit, making more money available by early repayments to vendors and front-loading of banks recapitalisation, Sitharaman said the government has been working on sector-specific measures.


"We are giving relief to all sectors who need help," Sitharaman said.


Her comments came hours after global ratings agency Moody's Investors Service sharply cut its FY20 GDP growth forecast for India to 5.8 percent.


In another development, Finance Minister will hold a review meeting with CEOs of public sector banks (PSBs) next week to discuss various issues, including progress on credit offtake.


The meeting, scheduled to be held on October 14, is expected to review fund flow to stressed NBFC and MSME (micro, small and medium enterprises) sectors, sources said.


Banks are expected to present report card on partial credit guarantee scheme and fund raising from market to enhance their capital base.


This will be the second meeting of Sitharaman with CEOs of PSU banks in less than a month.


Additionally, the Centre will also review loan delivery through 'psbloansin59minutes' portal.


(Disclaimer: Additional background information has been added to this PTI copy for context)


(Edited by Suman Singh)


Also Read

Economy to start looking up in days ahead: FM after meeting private sector lenders


  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Report an issue
Authors
Press Trust of India

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Meet the 10 Indian startups shortlisted for Google’s Launchpad Accelerator programme

Sutrishna Ghosh

WeWork India to raise $200M; aims one lakh co-working seats by 2020

Press Trust of India

How this Delhi startup by 20-somethings became a Rs 200 Cr business

Ramarko Sengupta

[Funding alert] Indian Angel Network backs Bihar-based traditional superfood startup Sattuz

Sujata Sangwan
Daily Capsule
Indigram Labs is ushering in a new green revolution (and other top stories of the day)
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

WeWork India to raise $200M; aims one lakh co-working seats by 2020

Press Trust of India

[Funding alert] Global tea brand Vahdam Teas raises Rs 75 Cr in Series C led by Sixth Sense Ventures

Sujata Sangwan

InnovationQore launches Turbostart programme to fund 100 startups in next 5 years

Sutrishna Ghosh

Inventus Capital Partners announces final close of Fund III for tech companies at $52M

Vishal Krishna

[Funding alert] Hevo Data raises $4M in seed round led by Sequoia Capital and Chiratae Ventures

Sujata Sangwan

[Funding alert] Indian Angel Network backs Bihar-based traditional superfood startup Sattuz

Sujata Sangwan

Move over English-vinglish as vernacular content is set to rule the digital ecosystem

Arun Gupta

[Jobs Roundup] Looking to make a mark in the booming fintech sector? Here are some options for you

Sindhu Kashyaap

Meet the 10 Indian startups shortlisted for Google’s Launchpad Accelerator programme

Sutrishna Ghosh

Global fintech firm C2FO acquires Noida-based early payment platform Priority Vendor

Sujata Sangwan

[Funding alert] DealShare raises $11 M from Matrix Partners India and Falcon Edge Capital; plans to launch operations in Maharashtra

Apurva P

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to meet CEOs of PSU banks on Oct 14

Press Trust of India

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore