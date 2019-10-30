A

Livspace invests $30M in Singapore, marks first phase of APAC expansion

Launching operations in Singapore, Livspace announces its plans to employ over 250 people and build the best ecommerce supply chain in the home-improvement industry.

By Debolina Biswas
30th Oct 2019
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Home interiors and renovations platform Livspace announced the launch of its operations in Singapore on Wednesday. This marks the first phase of the startup's Asia-Pacific (APAC) expansion. It is investing $30 million to rapidly expand its business and grow the team in the Southeast Asian city.


The Bengaluru-based startup plans to employ over 250 people in Singapore, including central platform teams. Over the next two years, Livspace aims to onboard thousands of freelance designers, contract manufacturers, OEMs, and brands to build the best ecommerce supply chain in the home-improvement industry.


Livspace will also invest in creating the first omnichannel experience in the industry with AR, VR, and platform-integrated physical design experience centres.


Founded in 2015 by Ramakant Sharma and Anuj Srivastava, Livspace provides a three-sided marketplace and a design automation platform to connect homeowners, designers, and vendors, thus offering seamless end-to-end services.


livspace

Anuj Srivastava, Cofounder of Livspace

Also Read

Livspace’s Anuj Srivastava loves Italy, adores Superman


CEO and Co-founder Anuj said in a press release:


Over the next 30 months, we aim to build Livspace into a $500 million business operating across APAC and solve the renovation problem for tens of thousands of homeowners. Singapore marks the first step in our APAC growth and will serve as the headquarters for our global expansion.


The startup aims to organise the fragmented ecosystem of home interiors and renovations. It uses data science-backed algorithms to match homeowners with the best-suited designers, based on factors including style preferences, budget, scope of work, and timings.


Livspace's proprietary design-to-installation platform Canvas unifies and delivers value to all its participants — homeowners, designers, micro-studios, and vendors. With Canvas, homeowners get to experience a quick look-and-feel of their home and also get to view the products and services as a shopping cart.


Ravindran Shanmugam, Country Head of Singapore, Livspace, said:


“Singapore is a highly attractive market for Livspace — a US$ 5 billion home-design industry that is growing at 10% year-on-year. It is also a representative 21st century global city, and serves as a great test-bed for our technology innovations and launches.

Besides Singapore, Livspace is currently serving nine metros in India: Bengaluru, Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Hyderabad, and Chennai. It has built a network of 20 design centres and experience apartments across the country.


The startup works with 3,500 registered designers and has designed 20,000 homes. Livspace has over 80 percent share of the Indian market and is more than doubling its revenue every year.


Livspace had earlier raised funds from Ingka Ventures (IKEA), TPG Growth, Goldman Sachs, Bessemer Venture Partners, Jungle Ventures, Helion Ventures, and UC-RNT.



(Edited by Athirupa Geetha Manichandar)


Also Read

With third acquisition this year, home décor platform Livspace plans to consolidate the space


  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Report an issue
Authors
Debolina Biswas

Debolina thinks life is all about seeking that one "great perhaps".  She considers herself a foodie and wants to have her own food and travel column in a magazine someday.

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Hyperlocal delivery startup Dunzo reports loss of Rs 169 Cr in FY19; operating income at Rs 76 lakh

Sameer Ranjan

How 3 engineers scaled their Rs 23,000 dorm-room idea to a Rs 1.2 Cr startup

Debolina Biswas

This Indore girl started up with just Rs 3.5 lakh in 2014. This year, she will rake in Rs 100 cr in revenue

Athira Nair

Ratan Tata joins Instagram; fans call it the 'best Diwali gift'

Sutrishna Ghosh
Daily Capsule
Entrepreneur Anu Acharya brings code and data to Indian genome (and other top stories of the day)
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Hyperlocal delivery startup Dunzo reports loss of Rs 169 Cr in FY19; operating income at Rs 76 lakh

Sameer Ranjan

PhonePe registers loss of Rs 1,907Cr on revenue of Rs 246Cr in FY19

Thimmaya Poojary

DPIIT to soon approach cabinet for Startup India Vision 2024, proposes several support measures

Press Trust of India

[Funding alert] Logistics startup ElasticRun raises $40M led by Prosus Ventures

Sujata Sangwan

Ratan Tata joins Instagram; fans call it the 'best Diwali gift'

Sutrishna Ghosh

[Funding alert] Wealthtech startup Fisdom raises $11M led by PayU

Rashi Varshney

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore