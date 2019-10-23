A

How Torchit uses AI to help the visually impaired; EV startup Tresmoto to redefine India’s fleet operations

Ahmedabad startup Torchit’s vision is to enable the lives of the 285 million visually impaired individuals across the world and the 70 million in India with assistive devices powered by ML and AI.

By Team YS
23rd Oct 2019
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

In India, more than 90 percent of people with disabilities (PwDs) come from low-income households, with a majority of them having little to no access to the necessary assistive devices. With minimal chances of finding gainful employment, they are bound to stay acutely dependent on their families and are trapped in a vicious cycle of poverty.


Ahmedabad startup Torchit’s vision is to enable the lives of the 285 million visually impaired individuals across the world and the 70 million in India with assistive devices powered by ML and AI.


Torchit

EV startup Tresmoto to redefine India’s fleet operations

TresMoto

TresMoto founders Shubham Jain and Indrajeet Rajpoot

Bengaluru startup TresMoto is offering ‘purpose-built’ electric scooters to fleet providers both in shared mobility and logistics space along with an end-to-end mobility platform.

Meet the Kung Fu nuns of the Himalayas

Drukpa kung fu nuns

The Kung Fu nuns, of the Drukpa lineage, train other women in self-defence. Two of them, Jigme Rupa Lhamo and Jigme Migyur Palmo tell us about their lives as Kung Fu nuns and how they are making a difference with their social and humanitarian work.

Alibaba goes bigger with 11.11 online shopping festival

Alibaba _11_11

Alibaba's annual online shopping extravaganza is on us, and the Chinese ecommerce major has roped in 200,000 brands this year. In focus are new, smaller businesses from China's less-developed markets.

This Odisha dairy brand has captured 40 pc market share

Pragati Milk

Pradosh Kumar Rout, Founder, Pragati Milk

Pradosh Kumar Rout started Pragati Milk in 2008. Today, the brand has a daily milk capacity of 2.5 lakh litres a day and also makes ice cream, ghee, curd, and paneer. Here's Pradosh's story.

Build technology with a purpose, says Haptik’s Swapan Rajdev

Techie Tuesday Swapan Rajdev

Swapan Rajdev, CTO and Co-founder Haptik

This week on Techie Tuesday, we feature Swapan Rajdev, CTO of Mumbai-based Haptik, the conversational AI startup, which was recently acquired by Reliance Industries. After working in the Bay Area for close to a decade, Swapan realised the power of ideas and how the balance between technology, design

Ekjut is solving mental health problems in rural Jharkhand

Mental Health Patients See Better Days In Jharkhand

Mental health patients in Jharkhand now receive treatment and counselling, besides community support, to get back to normal (Photo by Gurvinder Singh)

Mental health patients in rural Jharkhand are often assaulted and branded as witches. Now, volunteer-run Ekjut is making things better with counselling, telepsychiatry treatment, and medicines.

Zomato now in 500+ cities in India

Deepinder Goyal, Zomato

Deepinder Goyal, Co-founder & CEO, Zomato (Illustration credit: Aditya Ranade)

Founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal highlighted in a blog post that Zomato delivers 1.3 million orders a day from 150,000 restaurants across India at more than 10 orders per restaurant per day.

Now get the Daily Capsule in your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today! 


  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Report an issue
Authors
Team YS

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Adam Neumann exits WeWork; SoftBank pays $1.7B

Vishal Krishna

These 2 brothers from Jaipur built a foodtech business with Rs 45 lakh in less than 6 months

Sutrishna Ghosh

[Startup Bharat] This startup is giving a tough fight to Swiggy and Zomato in Kozhikode

Debolina Biswas

How this Delhi startup by 20-somethings became a Rs 200 Cr business

Ramarko Sengupta
Daily Capsule
How Torchit uses AI to help the visually impaired; EV startup Tresmoto to redefine India’s fleet operations
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

The unique opportunity that the future of e-mobility holds for India, and how Glyd is paving the way

Jerlin Justus

The classic vehicle has transformed into a software-defined IoT device: Elektrobit’s Gregor Zink on disruptive mobility

Vishal Krishna

How this 27-year-old engineer got himself a coveted job with Ratan Tata

Dipti Nair

How Bengaluru-based cashback and loyalty startup PaisaWapas found its way by focusing on students

Sameer Ranjan

Startup Guide Cairo: how this city is a leading hub for mobility and fintech entrepreneurs

Madanmohan Rao

[Funding alert] Fashion rental startup Stage3 raises $2M in pre-Series A round led by Blume Ventures

Tarush Bhalla

US-based talent acquisition firm SHL enters agreement to acquire Aspiring Minds

Team YS

[Startup Bharat] Beyond OYO and five-stars, Chandigarh-based LivingStone Stays is changing how Indians travel with experiential stay offerings

Debolina Biswas

[Behind the Scenes] How Pepperfry gets your favourite couch at your doorstep

Sindhu Kashyap

With 1M+ users, this edtech startup by IIT alumni is aiming to improve the student-teacher ratio across India

Rashi Varshney

[Tech30] These two engineers generated lakhs in revenue with their startup GigIndia

Thimmaya Poojary

Adam Neumann exits WeWork; SoftBank pays $1.7B

Vishal Krishna

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore