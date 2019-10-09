[Funding alert] Eco-friendly clothing brand Kosha raises undisclosed fund in seed round from Tres Monos Capital, Narendra Hiranandani

Homegrown clothing brand Kosha on Wedenesday announced that it has raised an undiclosed amount in its seed round from Tres Monos Capital and Narendra Hiranandani, Founder of Enhira Software.





Founded in 2017, Kosha designs eco-friendly travel-wear at reasonable prices such as thermals, puffer jackets and hard-shells, that can be worn in conditions where the temperature goes up to -30 degree Celsius. Kosha's thermals are made of Merino Wool and bamboo.









Founded by Yuktie Jhangiani, Kosha claims to be the only player that can dress consumers ready to summit Mount Elbrus (5,642 ft) in Russia, in under Rs 10,000. Kosha’s products have also been tested by the Indian Air Force while summiting Mount Vincent in Antarctica.





In a press release, Founder and CEO Yuktie Jhangiani said:





“This is just the first step towards creating a one-stop travel platform. Kosha will be a brand that not only designs cutting-edge gear for leisure and adventure travel, but is also a platform that brings travellers together. Indian consumers have had to pay very high price to wear outerwear designed for sub-zero temperatures. We’ve customised our offering at one-tenth the price, without compromising quality and keeping all the manufacturing operations in India."

The company has sold over 10,000 thermals and 600 jackets in the last two years and hopes to scale its business with the new fund infusion.





Sweta Jagirdar, General Partner of Tres Monos Capital said:





“Indians are traveling for leisure more than ever before, seeking adventures and interesting experiences, both within and outside the country, and we believe that a team like Kosha, that empathises with the customer and appreciates their sense of aesthetics, has a unique opportunity to serve this market. We are excited about partnering with Yuktie and her team as they continue to innovate on new product lines, grow online sales, and expand their retail presence outside of Mumbai.”

Tres Monos aims to support value-driven and non-traditional entrepreneurs and was founded by Kahran Singh, Sweta Jagirdar and Sahil Sagar.





Investor Narendra Hiranandani said:





“Kosha is creating its own unique niche positioning and brand in an otherwise competitive winter apparel market. I envision the Kosha Brand establishing itself as a market leader in its segment."





(Edited by Suman Singh)







