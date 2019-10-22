A

Urban Ladder co-founder Rajiv Srivatsa calls it a day, steps down from leadership role

Taking to LinkedIn to announce the move, the Co-Founder of the premier furniture e-tailer said he would continue to be an engaged shareholder and board member at Urban Ladder.

By Tarush Bhalla
22nd Oct 2019
After eight years of building omnichannel furniture brand Urban Ladder, Rajiv Srivatsa, Co-Founder and Chief Technology and Product Officer (CTPO), has now called it quits at the startup.  


Taking to LinkedIn to announce the move, Rajiv said, while he would transition out of an active leadership role at the end of October, he would continue to be an engaged shareholder and board member and work with Co-Founder Ashish Goel on strategic initiatives. His post stated,


Rajiv Srivatsa

Urban Ladder's Rajiv Srivatsa 

“I am mighty proud of what we have accomplished at Urban Ladder - a big shoutout and thanks to our customers, investors, partners, team members, friends, family and last but not least, Ashish for the ride of a lifetime!”

An IIT-Madras and IIM-Bangalore graduate, Rajiv spent over a decade working with a number of multinational corporations, including Infosys, Cognizant, and Yahoo, before starting Urban Ladder in 2012. 


His post did not spell out his next move, simply stating, “Periods of change are always exhilarating, and scary in their own way. The big question, what am I going to do next? I am starting with a reasonably blank slate. The plan is to explore various avenues in the coming months before choosing a specific path. I would love to connect with many of you, hear your experiences and maybe some dots will connect!” 


Until now, Urban Ladder has raised more than $112.8 million in funding and counts the likes of SAIF Partners, Steadview Capital, Sequoia Capital, and Kalaari Capital among its investors.


Earlier in June, it was reported that the startup was going through a funding crunch and had laid off nearly 90 employees in the quarter ending March this year. This brought the total headcount at the company down to about 700 employees then. 


Alongside Rajiv's move, Vani Kola, Managing Director of Kalaari Capital, has also resigned from the company’s board, according to documents filed with the Registrar of Companies on August 19. 



(Edited by Athirupa Geetha Manichandar)


