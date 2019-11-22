[Podcast] Madhavan Ramanujam of Simon-Kucher & Partners gives his take on monetising innovation

In this episode of the #InsightsPodcast series, Madhavan Ramanujam, Partner at Simon-Kucher & Partners and author of ‘Monetizing Innovation’, deep-dives into the nine-step framework for successful monetisation, and the four kinds of monetising innovation failures.

By Anand Daniel
22nd Nov 2019
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

We continue with the #InsightsPodcast series and on this episode, we have with us Madhavan Ramanujam, Partner at Simon-Kucher & Partners and author of Monetizing Innovation. Simon-Kucher & Partners is regarded as the world’s largest pricing strategy consulting firm, operating in 60 countries with a 1,500-strong team, and having consulted on over 15,000 projects.


In this podcast, Madhavan talks about his work at Simon-Kucher and rounds up the top highlights from his book Monetizing Innovation: How Smart Companies Design the Product Around the Price. These include the four kinds of monetising innovation failures, the nine-step framework for successful monetisation, and various other toolkits that founders can use for monetising today.


Accel Podcast Madhavan


Madhavan passed out from IIT-Madras and did an MBA from Stanford, before joining Simon-Kucher, where he has worked for the last 11 years.


When it comes to thinking about monetisation, Madhavan believes there are two important lessons: “to think early” and “to think often”. Madhavan recommends validating willingness to pay in the early stages of a product.


“Take a wireframe or prototype to the customer and have the same sales and marketing conversation you would have after you’ve built the product. If you can’t convince them that the product delivers value, chances are you won’t be able to convince them after you’ve built the product too.”


Also Read

[Podcast] Hari Menon on scaling Bigbasket and disrupting the grocery industry in India

Working out the product-market-pricing fit

Probing the reason for unwillingness to pay can help tailor the product based on customer needs, value, and willingness to pay.


“It is common for companies to obsess about product and product-market fit, making pricing more of an afterthought, but it is important to include pricing in the product-market fit validation,” he says. Madhavan calls it the product-market-pricing fit.

These principles apply across industries. Talking about ways of monetising innovation, he says there are four ways that it can fail: feature shocks, when a product has been packed with far too many features (over-engineered and usually overpriced); minivation, when you don’t charge the right price (leaving money on the table); hidden gems, or the products that go against the grain of the company’s normal offering; and undead, or products that shouldn’t have been launched in the first place.


He says, 72 percent of innovations fail; the remaining 28 percent see success primarily by doing two things right: having the willingness-to-pay conversation early on and having C-level involvement and building a culture around monetising innovation.


Giving a glimpse of the nine-step framework to avoid failure, Madhavan talks about the importance of having the willingness-to-pay conversation early on, prioritising features, segmenting products, productising to the segments, and focusing on “how you charge” versus “how much you charge”.


Madhavan summarises the discussion in numbers: 72 percent of innovations fail; they fail only in four ways; there are two secrets for getting to the breakthrough success; and there’s a nine-step framework to unlocking your monetising potential.


72=4 X 2 X 9.


Tune in to listen to Madhavan Ramanujam as he speaks about what founders need to keep in mind to monetise innovation.




Anand Daniel is a seed/early stage venture investor with Accel Partners.


(Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of YourStory.)


Also Read

[Podcast] Dheeraj Pandey on thinking long term to build a generational company



  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Report an issue
Authors
Anand Daniel
Anand Daniel is a seed/early stage venture investor with Accel Partners. He writes his personal blog - ananddaniel.com and can be reached on Twitter - @adanie2. All opinions expressed here are entirely his own. Inputs regarding various services mentioned in the article should not be considered as an endorsement by the author or the organization he is associated with.

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

How the Virat Kohli brand helped this innerwear company hit Rs 40 Cr ARR in just a few months

Vishal Krishna

The story of how 45 entrepreneurs pooled together Rs 2,000 Cr to launch a tech university and make India future-ready

Athira Nair

Tesla CEO Elon Musk unveils Cybertruck, says pressurised version will be the official Mars truck

Krishna Reddy

How 3 engineers scaled their Rs 23,000 dorm-room idea to a Rs 1.2 Cr startup

Debolina Biswas
Daily Capsule
Why investors are cautious about backing startups (and other top stories of the day)
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

[Funding alert] Automation Anywhere raises $290M led by Salesforce Ventures

Press Trust of India

Tesla CEO Elon Musk unveils Cybertruck, says pressurised version will be the official Mars truck

Krishna Reddy

With the Visa Everywhere Initiative (VEI), Indian fintech companies can win up to Rs 35,00,000 and shape the future of commerce

Jerlin Justus

How Zoho is enabling SP Robotic streamline their internal processes seamlessly

Team YS

From service to strategy: DesignUp 2019 frames opportunities for design leaders in business

Madanmohan Rao

How Zostel pivoted from a hostel for backpackers to the OTA segment

Rashi Varshney

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore