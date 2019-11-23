Flipkart's conference throws light on why inclusivity is important for building products for Bharat

The conference conducted by Flipkart in association with Women in Product stressed on the need for organisations to have inclusivity as part of their core strategy.

By Team YS
23rd Nov 2019
Ecommerce marketplace Flipkart in collaboration with Women in Product, a San Francisco-based non-profit organisation, held a conference in Bengaluru on Saturday to encourage the participation of women in the area product and technology.


The conference called “#Include – Building Bharat” witnessed participation from experts such as Jeyandran Venugopal - Chief Product and Technology Officer, Flipkart; Sairee Chahal - Founder of SHEROES; Kunal Shah - Founder and Chief Executive Officer of CRED; and Anuj Rathi - Vice President of Product, Revenue and Growth, Swiggy.


Flipkart - CTO

Jeyandran Venugopal - Chief Product and Technology Officer, Flipkart

Speaking about the role of women in 'Building for Bharat', Smriti Krishna Singh, Chief Human Resources Officer, Flipkart, said, "At Flipkart, we are committed to empowering women across the ecommerce ecosystem. From tech and engineering to our marketplace itself, we make a concerted effort to boost the participation of women. Our marketplace platform is home to thousands of women entrepreneurs, with many working out of their homes, and we undertake several initiatives to make them a key part of our  ecommerce journey as we build for Bharat."


The speakers at the event shared their key insights and learnings in building products for Bharat and strategies to include the larger participation of the women in this journey. It stressed on the need for organisations to adopt core inclusivity in the ecosystem.


Jeyandran Venugopal, Chief Product and Technology Officer (CPTO) at Flipkart,


"The collaboration with Women in Product gives us a chance to initiate a dialogue and exchange ideas on how we can encourage women in India to further participate in technology and innovation, and make them

an integral part of this endeavour to build solutions for the Indian market."


 Women in Product Chief Executive Officer, Elizabeth Ames, said, 


"Women represent an untapped opportunity for companies to increase innovation and insight within product teams. We are delighted to collaborate with Flipkart in highlighting their skills, successes, and leadership."


Flipkart has various learning programmes such as INSPIRED, a platform for women engineers to network and learn what’s breaking edge in technology and ‘Girls Wanna Code’, a campus initiative to attract more women engineers through hackathons and case challenges. Flipkart’s work policies reflect the company’s efforts to create a progressive work environment that drives inclusion and innovation.



(Edited by Evelyn Ratnakumar)


Authors
Team YS

