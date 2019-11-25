Zolostays in talks with Credit Suisse for $100M funding

The Bengaluru-based firm is planning to increase its portfolio to 2 lakh beds by the end of 2021, Zolostays Co-founder and Chief Executive Nikhil Sikri told PTI.

By Press Trust of India
25th Nov 2019
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Nexus Venture Partners-backed co-living space provider Zolostays is in talks with Credit Suisse to raise around $100 million (about Rs 710 crore) to fund its expansion plans, a top company official said.


The Bengaluru-based firm is planning to increase its portfolio to 2 lakh beds by the end of 2021, Zolostays Co-founder and Chief Executive Nikhil Sikri told PTI.


"We are in talks with Credit Suisse to raise $100 million in Series C round to fund our expansion plans to increase the number of beds to 2 lakh," he said, adding the company will also increase its headcount.


However, Nikhil didn't offer any timeline for the funding plan.


Zolostays

Nikhil Sikri, Co-founder and CEO, Zolostays

Also Read

How Zolostays is using customer experience to create its niche in the crowded co-living market


In January this year, Zolostays had raised $30 million in Series B funding round led by IDFC Alternatives, Mirae Asset, and Nexus Venture Partners.


Founded in 2015 by brothers Nikhil and Akhil Sikri, the company had raised $5 million in Series A round led by Nexus Venture Partners.


Currently, the shared space market is estimated at around 10 million beds and the organised sector, which includes co-living service providers, contributes under one percent.


"We have a portfolio of 35,000 beds spanning nine cities, which includes 3,000 dedicated to students. Additionally, 15,000 beds are under various stages of development and will be live before March. Our target is to have 2 lakh beds by 2021-end," Nikhil said.


However, he ruled out expanding too much into the students space or entering new cities.


He added that Zolostays' student living portfolio will be limited to 10 percent at least for the the next few years.


While adding more beds, the focus will be existing markets only, Nikhil said, adding "we are present in nine cities -- Bengaluru, Chennai, Kota, Gurugram, Hyderabad, Pune, Mumbai, Noida and Coimbatore" -- and "will limit ourselves to these cities as we know these markets well."


Zolostays boasts of marquee realty developers like Godrej Properties, Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate, Sobha Developers, Olympia Group, DRA, and Ozone Group as it partners.


Explaining the business model, Nikhil said, "We either lease out an entire building from the developer or share the upside with them. Given the current slowdown in the realty sector, many developers are looking to partner with people like us as they are assured of good returns."


(Edited by Evelyn Ratnakumar)


Also Read

Nestaway, Zolostays, OYO Life and more - India is loving' the co-livin'

Also Read

[The Turning Point] How a doctor-turned-entrepreneur built one of India's largest co-living sta...


  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Report an issue
Authors
Press Trust of India

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

[Funding Alert] Paytm raises $1B in funding from Softbank and others at $16B valuation

Tarush Bhalla

With Rs 5 lakh business per day, this astrology startup is reaching for the stars

Thimmaya Poojary

How this Delhi startup by 20-somethings became a Rs 200 Cr business

Ramarko Sengupta

[Funding alert] Fintech startup Loanzen raises funds from Zephyr Peacock India

Press Trust of India
Daily Capsule
Character is what you do after a mistake - your startup fix for the week
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Truecaller to foray into credit business in early 2020: Co-founder Nami Zarringhalam

Press Trust of India

[Funding alert] Fintech startup Loanzen raises funds from Zephyr Peacock India

Press Trust of India

[Behind the Scenes] What Licious needs to organise India’s $30B meat consumption market

Sindhu Kashyaap

1M views, 5K subscribers: how this digital storytelling platform is grabbing eyeballs with India’s unsung stories

Sutrishna Ghosh

How Bengaluru-based Masai School aims to bridge the skills gap and turn engineers into coders

Sampath Putrevu

Character is what you do after a mistake - your startup fix for the week

Team YS

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore