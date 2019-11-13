[Funding alert] BookingJini raises Rs 3 Cr in seed round from Mumbai Angels Network

Bhubaneswar startup BookingJini, which raised seed funding, helps hotels manage their guests better and increase the number of direct bookings on their website.

By Vishal Krishna
13th Nov 2019
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Bhubaneswar-based startup BookingJini, which helps hotels increase direct bookings on their website using a SaaS product, has raised Rs 3 crore in seed funding from Mumbai Angels Network. The deal was led by Apurva Salarpuria, and 18 other investors took part in the round. The startup will be using the seed money to build the team and scale operations. 


Seed Funding

BookingJini, which was set up by Sibasish Mishra in 2017, uses marketing automation to decrease the cost of customer acquisition and helps hotels get direct bookings on their website. 


It is an operating system for hotels where it provides a single dashboard to manage all their OTAs, manages the website hosting and maintenance, along with services like chatbot and a central reservation system. BookingJini claims to have more than 1,200 customers using the product. 


Hotels are dogged by discounts offered by various platforms and are reducing their margins while selling their inventory online. BookingJini ensures that the hotels price their rooms based on seasonality and events-based availability. 


“Bookingjini has the potential to change the way small and medium-sized hotels do business in the future,” Salarpuria said.


With the startup's iBooking Engine, the hotel's inventory details gets updated automatically and seamlessly across all platforms. This, the startup states, not only helps the hotel manage inventory easily, but also takes care of all the other important things, such as customer experience, well within the timeframe.


Jini Assist, an AI chatbot, assists in all matters related to booking and customer interface. This will operate 24 hours and remain a virtual assistant for all customers, BookingJini stated. 


The central reservation systems conducts transactions pertaining to hotel bookings based on the inventory and rates so that customers are able to handle guest reservations on a real-time basis. They also look into the prevention of over bookings.


“We can see a growing trend of investments in startups that are powering the India growth story, and seeing a Tier-II city startup performing competitively against a Mumbai or Delhi startup shows the capability,” Nandini Mansinghka, CEO and Co-founder of Mumbai Angels Network, said.



(Edited by Evelyn Ratnakumar)


Also Read

Cloud-based platform RoomCentral gives the power of hotel bookings back to the property owners





  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Report an issue
Authors
Vishal Krishna
Vishal Krishna is a Business Editor who writes about the economic and social issues relevant to the development of India. At YourStory he networks with colourful folks that build a nation through startups, small business and large corporate. He is also a closet guitarist and a sports fan.

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

[Startup Bharat] Beyond OYO and five-stars, Chandigarh-based LivingStone Stays is changing how Indians travel with experiential stay offerings

Debolina Biswas

Facebook launches integrated payments on WhatsApp, Instagram, and Messenger

Sohini Mitter

Netflix India revenue grew 8X, profits surged 25X in 2018-19

Sohini Mitter

WATCH: From living on Rs 100 a day to closing in on Rs 100 Cr revenue in 7 years, the HealthifyMe growth story

Athira Nair
Daily Capsule
How Freshworks’ Girish Mathrubootham is readying for an IPO (and other top stories of the day)
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Windrose Capital to invest over Rs 200 Cr in Indian startups

Sujata Sangwan

Seeing strong lending biz growth, MobiKwik targets Rs 1500 Cr disbursement this fiscal

Press Trust of India

VC firm 100X.VC to invest over Rs 200 Cr in startups

Press Trust of India

‘Build teams that work with you, not for you’ – 50 quotes from Indian startup journeys

Madanmohan Rao

Facebook launches integrated payments on WhatsApp, Instagram, and Messenger

Sohini Mitter

How Freshworks’ Girish Mathrubootham is readying for an IPO (and other top stories of the day)

Team YS

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore