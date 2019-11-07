[Jobs Roundup] Hungry for jobs? Check out for openings in the foodtech sector

The foodtech sector in India continues to grow in leaps and bounds. A RedSeer report says the Indian online food delivery market is expected to reach $4 billion in 2020 from $0.3 billion in 2016, growing at a CAGR of 90 percent.





The concept of ordering food online is gaining popularity in India due to the convenience footech players provide to its customers in terms of delivering food at their doorstep, providing alternate payment methods, and offering attractive discounts on the orders.





Jobs in the foodtech sector have also been on the rise with top companies hiring like never before and fast expanding beyond tier-I cities.





If you are a person who likes to help serve food to the hungry ones, here are a few job openings that you might be interested in.









Zomato

iOS Developer

Experience needed: 3+ years





The candidate is expected to be always on the lookout for performance and reliability issues, and not just fix them, but ensure an architecture that does not lead to them in the first place. The person should have been working on iOS for at least the last several Xcode releases, and know how to delight iOS users. Their responsibilities also include maintaining and evolving the architecture of multiple Zomato iOS apps as well as build reusable libraries, toolkits, and developer tools for usage across multiple mobile teams on Zomato.





For more information, click here.

Swiggy

Senior Graphic Designer

Experience needed: not specified





The foodtech unicorn is looking for someone who can conceptualise and execute great designs while mentoring a small team of graphic designers. The candidate is expected to have experience across both online and offline mediums. The person will be responsible for creation of aesthetic and effective visual designs for campaigns – both offline and online mediums and other internal design requirements that may come up from time to time.





For more information, click here.

Uber Eats

Restaurant Partnership Representative

Experience needed: 1 year





As a Restaurant Partnership Representative for UberEATS, the candidate will be responsible for working directly with Uber Eats’ restaurants to enable their profitable growth and to help them improve the customer experience. The candidate will also be required to work on projects to provide restaurants with data, guidance, and advice at scale. The candidate’s responsibilities also include devising ways to increase revenue from existing accounts as well as execute on menu reviews, photography reviews and implementation of restaurant promotions (in partnership with marketing).





For more information, click here.

Zomato

Manager- Logistics

Experience needed: 5-7 years





The main role of the candidate will be to build a good food delivery fleet and scaling logistics in every city. The person is expected to onboard delivery partners, support, and engage with them by informing them on how they are doing on a real-time basis. The candidate is also expected to encourage and provide quality service by motivating them, be it through words or actual benefits they receive from any sort of service or transaction.





For more information, click here.

HungerBox

Corporate Sales Manager

Experience needed: not specified





The candidate is expected to have strong business fundamentals and excellent verbal, written communication, and interpersonal skills. The person is expected to learn and adapt quickly and be able to connect with people across teams and levels. They will also be required to travel extensively within the city for sales purposes.





For more information, click here.





(Edited by Megha Reddy)







