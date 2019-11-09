[Jobs roundup] Do you like to make clients happy? Check out these relationship manager roles

If you are someone who likes to help serve customers for companies, then here are a few openings that you might be interested in.

By Apurva P
9th Nov 2019
Customers or clients comprise an important stakeholder for any organisation. It is important to serve them and make them happy, at all times. Companies are increasingly looking towards relationship managers to help satisfy this core organisational goal.


A relationship manager's job includes ensuring client satisfaction by building a positive relationship with them. They are required to follow up with customers, analyse their problems, negotiate, and resolve their pain points, among other responsibilities.


Image : shutterstock
[Funding alert] Cure.fit raises $45M, closes Series D round at $120M


If you are someone with good communication and people management skills, then here are a few openings that might be suitable for you.

Cure.fit

Senior Customer Relationship and Operations Manager

Experience needed: 3+ years


The candidate's role at Cure.fit involves working with physicians, overseeing patient operations, or any other relevant clinical activity to ensure all operational tasks such as billing, registration, appointment, and area management are conducted smoothly, thus enabling superior consumer experience. They are required to facilitate a comfortable and delightful experience for consumers. They are also required to check on patients' registration and complete their formalities and will be responsible for accurate billing along with proper counselling with regard to pricing.


For more information, click here.


Amazon

Client Relationship Manager

Experience needed: 12+ years


At Amazon Internet Services Pvt. Ltd. (AISPL), the candidate will be expected to help promote the growth and shape the future of an emerging technology. Their responsibilities will include enhancing adoption and market penetration in enterprise accounts. They will be required to possess both business development and technical background that enables them to engage at the CXO level, as well as, with software developers and IT architects.


For more information, click here.


Indifi

Relationship Manager 

Experience needed: Not specified


Indifi Technologies is a debt-financing startup that facilitates SME lending with a focus on customer-product fit. The candidate will be responsible for inside sales of business and corporate loans at Indifi. They are required to have an inside-sales background, have good knowledge of financial products, and be proficient in mathematics.


For more information, click here.


Colive

Relationship Manager

Experience needed: Not specified


Colive is looking for someone who can build positive relationships with customers. The candidate will be expected to understand customer needs and develop plans to address them. They are required to identify the key staff in client companies to cultivate profitable relationships. Their responsibilities will also include resolving customer complaints quickly and effectively, as well as, promoting high-quality sales and supply and customer service processes.


For more information, click here.


Square Yards

Customer Relationship Officer

Experience needed: 2 years


The prop-tech company is looking for someone who is strong in handling post-sales activities with excellent English communication skills (spoken and written). The candidate will be responsible for planning and delivering CRM strategies across the organisation to retain existing customers and enhance brand loyalty. They also need to make sure that the customer database is correctly segmented for targeted marketing activities.


For more information, click here.


(Edited by Athirupa Geetha Manichandar)


I am more customer-obsessed now as an entrepreneur than I was as a VC: Shalini Prakash of Epic....


