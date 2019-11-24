OnePlus launches first experience store in Coimbatore

Premium smartphone maker OnePlus is aiming to open 100 experience stores across 50 cities in India by 2020, a company official has said.

By Press Trust of India
24th Nov 2019
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Premium smartphone maker OnePlus opened an experience store in Coimbatore. The company is aiming to open 100 experience stores across 50 cities in India by 2020, a company official has said.


At present, the brand currently has over 25 experience stores in the country, nearly 70 service centres, and is present in 2,000-plus large format retail stores across India, OnePlus India Regional Marketing Head, Darshana Bala said in a press release on Sunday.


Bala, here to open its first experience store on Saturday, said the new store launch was in line with the company's increased focus on expanding its offline footprint across India.


Pete Lau with his OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei

Pete Lau with his OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei

Also Read

OnePlus wants India to drive global R&D with Rs 1,000 Cr spend: India GM Vikas Agarwal


OnePlus was now looking forward to operating 100 such experience stores across 50 cities by the year 2020, with special focus on Tier-II cities and beyond as well, the official added.


The new store was inaugurated by actress Shruti Haasan and is a part of its ongoing offline expansion plan, the release said.


Since its launch in 2014, OnePlus has had a dream run in India. Counterpoint Market Monitor reveals that it has conquered the premium segment of the industry with a 40 percent market share.


OnePlus is also pumping Rs 1,000 crore into its India R&D centre, as the country figures big on the company’s global growth plans. 


In an earlier conversation with YourStory, Vikas Agarwal, General Manager, India, OnePlus, said, "India is a unique and must-win opportunity for us. India is the least-tapped market for brands, and everyone has an equal opportunity to capture this market. The fundamentals are strong here because 65 percent of the population are youth and we have a very stable government."


"India is a soundboard for all experimentation. I think through India we understand the pulse of the customer. Globally, we are offline first and have partnership with telecom operators. In India, the next wave of growth comes from offline customers. This new audience wants to experience OnePlus. Take the OnePlus TV, for example. The audience would like a touch-and-feel experience before buying," he added.



(Disclaimer: Additional background information has been added to this PTI copy for context)



(Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta)


Also Read

OnePlus 7T is the best value-for-money Android flagship of 2019

Also Read

OnePlus 7T and OnePlus TV launches in India


  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Report an issue
Authors
Press Trust of India

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

With Rs 5 lakh business per day, this astrology startup is reaching for the stars

Thimmaya Poojary

Started with 2 employees and Rs 2 lakh investment, this laundry startup now has OYO and Ford as clients

Apurva P

How this Delhi startup by 20-somethings became a Rs 200 Cr business

Ramarko Sengupta

The story of how 45 entrepreneurs pooled together Rs 2,000 Cr to launch a tech university and make India future-ready

Athira Nair
Daily Capsule
From a conversation with Lara Dutta to the lowdown on Grammy Awards 2020 - your weekend fix
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Never had desire to enter politics: PM Modi

Press Trust of India

This startup by former media execs is stepping up the game in sports content

Sindhu Kashyaap

[The Turning Point] How a breakfast meeting with friends led to the idea for Yellow Messenger

Sampath Putrevu

HiFiMAN TWS 600 review: the best pair of truly wireless earbuds out there?

Sahil Bhalla

Workshops, panels, exhibitions: how the Bengaluru ByDesign Festival 2019 delights viewers with art and design

Madanmohan Rao

From a conversation with Lara Dutta to the lowdown on Grammy Awards 2020 - your weekend fix

Team YS

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore