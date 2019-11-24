OnePlus launches first experience store in Coimbatore

Premium smartphone maker OnePlus opened an experience store in Coimbatore. The company is aiming to open 100 experience stores across 50 cities in India by 2020, a company official has said.





At present, the brand currently has over 25 experience stores in the country, nearly 70 service centres, and is present in 2,000-plus large format retail stores across India, OnePlus India Regional Marketing Head, Darshana Bala said in a press release on Sunday.





Bala, here to open its first experience store on Saturday, said the new store launch was in line with the company's increased focus on expanding its offline footprint across India.





Pete Lau with his OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei





OnePlus was now looking forward to operating 100 such experience stores across 50 cities by the year 2020, with special focus on Tier-II cities and beyond as well, the official added.





The new store was inaugurated by actress Shruti Haasan and is a part of its ongoing offline expansion plan, the release said.





Since its launch in 2014, OnePlus has had a dream run in India. Counterpoint Market Monitor reveals that it has conquered the premium segment of the industry with a 40 percent market share.





OnePlus is also pumping Rs 1,000 crore into its India R&D centre, as the country figures big on the company’s global growth plans.





In an earlier conversation with YourStory, Vikas Agarwal, General Manager, India, OnePlus, said, "India is a unique and must-win opportunity for us. India is the least-tapped market for brands, and everyone has an equal opportunity to capture this market. The fundamentals are strong here because 65 percent of the population are youth and we have a very stable government."





"India is a soundboard for all experimentation. I think through India we understand the pulse of the customer. Globally, we are offline first and have partnership with telecom operators. In India, the next wave of growth comes from offline customers. This new audience wants to experience OnePlus. Take the OnePlus TV, for example. The audience would like a touch-and-feel experience before buying," he added.









