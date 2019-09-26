A

OnePlus 7T and OnePlus TV launches in India

OnePlus TV marks the Chinese technology company's entry into the connected home market. At present, it is launching only in India.

By Rashi Varshney
27th Sep 2019
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

OnePlus, on Thursday, unveiled its new and highly anticipated OnePlus 7T starting at Rs 37,999 and the company’s first flagship smart TV - the OnePlus TV starting at Rs 69,900.


The OnePlus TV can be purchased on Amazon India from September 28, and is available for experience at OnePlus Experience stores. Additionally, the OnePlus 7T can be purchased on Amazon, the company's website, its experience stores, as well as its partner stores.


Pete Lau, Founder and CEO of OnePlus, said, “The OnePlus 7T is a combination of style and substance, with industry-leading technology including the super smooth 90 Hz display, and new triple-camera set-up, and unmatched user experience.” 


This company claims that the new display has sped up the screen efficiency response rate to just 40 milliseconds, which is 38 percent faster than your typical smartphone. 


oneplus 7t
Also Read

OnePlus brings AI-enabled smart messaging to its phones with Gupshup


OnePlus 7T features a robust triple-camera setup within a well-polished circular ring module.  Featured in Frosted Silver and Glacier Blue, it radiates a soft gleam with light bouncing off of its matte-frosted glass material


It also boasts of a set of powerful dual stereo speakers featuring Dolby Atmos for a more immersive and dynamic movie and gaming experience with or without headphones.


Moreover, OnePlus 7T is the first smartphone officially preloaded with Android 10, Google’s latest version of Android, which offers premium features users can personalise to their wants and needs. 

OnePlus TV

The new OnePlus TV, powered by Android, sets its foot in the premium category and works as a new device built to be the central hub of a connected smart home. It is the company’s first step into the connected home market.


At present, the OnePlusTV is only available in India, integrated with Hungama, Eros, and Zee5 content onto the OnePlus Play dashboard. Other content partners include Amazon Prime Video, Hotstar, SonyLiv, and Youtube. 


oneplus tv


Soon, the company will launch it in China, Europe and North America.


The Shenzhen-based technology company launched two models - OnePlus TV 55 Q1 and the OnePlus TV 55 Q1 Pro. Both will first be available in India.


“We didn’t want to make an ordinary smart TV. We wanted to make a TV that would meet the highest standard in the industry, and one that would be a breakthrough in users’ home internet experience,” said Lau.


OnePlus also worked with Google and Amazon to bring the Google Assistant and Alexa onto OnePlus TV.  



(Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta)


Also Read

Robert Downey Jr replaces Amitabh Bachchan as OnePlus India brand ambassador

Also Read

India’s premium smartphone market will be twice its current size in coming years, says OnePlus ...


  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Report an issue
Authors
Rashi Varshney

Rashi is a Delhi-based Journalist. She is excited about startup stories, travel, human interactions, and positive energies. Tell her your story at rashi@yourstory.com

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

How this brother-sister duo is shaking up India’s $50B wedding market with a dating app

Sutrishna Ghosh

Now, get Alexa on your finger thanks to new Amazon Echo Loop ring

Sutrishna Ghosh

Start small to go big: here are 35 profitable businesses you can start in India within Rs 10,000

Sanjana Ray

[Funding alert] Sachin Bansal picks up majority stake in fintech company CRIDS, named CEO

Press Trust of India
Daily Capsule
UpClose with Medlife CEO Ananth Narayanan (and other top stories of the day)
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Student co-living to attract $700M investment in 5 years, says report

Press Trust of India

Facebook gets exclusive digital content rights for ICC global events in Indian sub-continent

Tarush Bhalla

India rises four places to the 44th rank in world digital competitiveness rankings

Press Trust of India

OnePlus brings AI-enabled smart messaging to its phones with Gupshup

Rashi Varshney

OYO LIFE expands to student housing segment; looks to scale to 100,000 beds this year

Tarush Bhalla

Tata Communications partners with GlobalGyan for business acumen capability building

Team YS

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Fri Sep 27 2019

CAHOTECH 2019

CHENNAI
Sat Sep 28 2019

Pitney Bowes Shipping Hackathon 2019

Gurugram & Pune
Sun Sep 29 2019

The Red Brick Summit - Kaleido

Ahmedabad
Mon Sep 30 2019

Eureka!'19

IIT Bombay