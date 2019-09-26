OnePlus 7T and OnePlus TV launches in India

OnePlus, on Thursday, unveiled its new and highly anticipated OnePlus 7T starting at Rs 37,999 and the company’s first flagship smart TV - the OnePlus TV starting at Rs 69,900.





The OnePlus TV can be purchased on Amazon India from September 28, and is available for experience at OnePlus Experience stores. Additionally, the OnePlus 7T can be purchased on Amazon, the company's website, its experience stores, as well as its partner stores.





Pete Lau, Founder and CEO of OnePlus, said, “The OnePlus 7T is a combination of style and substance, with industry-leading technology including the super smooth 90 Hz display, and new triple-camera set-up, and unmatched user experience.”





This company claims that the new display has sped up the screen efficiency response rate to just 40 milliseconds, which is 38 percent faster than your typical smartphone.









OnePlus 7T features a robust triple-camera setup within a well-polished circular ring module. Featured in Frosted Silver and Glacier Blue, it radiates a soft gleam with light bouncing off of its matte-frosted glass material.





It also boasts of a set of powerful dual stereo speakers featuring Dolby Atmos for a more immersive and dynamic movie and gaming experience with or without headphones.





Moreover, OnePlus 7T is the first smartphone officially preloaded with Android 10, Google’s latest version of Android, which offers premium features users can personalise to their wants and needs.

OnePlus TV

The new OnePlus TV, powered by Android, sets its foot in the premium category and works as a new device built to be the central hub of a connected smart home. It is the company’s first step into the connected home market.





At present, the OnePlusTV is only available in India, integrated with Hungama, Eros, and Zee5 content onto the OnePlus Play dashboard. Other content partners include Amazon Prime Video, Hotstar, SonyLiv, and Youtube.









Soon, the company will launch it in China, Europe and North America.





The Shenzhen-based technology company launched two models - OnePlus TV 55 Q1 and the OnePlus TV 55 Q1 Pro. Both will first be available in India.





“We didn’t want to make an ordinary smart TV. We wanted to make a TV that would meet the highest standard in the industry, and one that would be a breakthrough in users’ home internet experience,” said Lau.





OnePlus also worked with Google and Amazon to bring the Google Assistant and Alexa onto OnePlus TV.









(Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta)







