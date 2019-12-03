Are you building a great business, while addressing a global challenge? Apply to the Extreme Tech Challenge and get the opportunity to raise capital from world-class investors.

Extreme Tech Challenge (XTC®), the world’s largest startup competition for entrepreneurs addressing global challenges, partnered this year with YourStory’s annual conference, TechSparks, to host a regional XTC® competition in Bengaluru.





From more than 30 startups participating in the competition, the judges selected three winners:





Freshokartz is building an integrated agriculture value chain using AI and ML, leveraging data of all kinds to provide recommendations and advice to farmers so they can increase their yields.

Elucidata's AI-enabled Polly platform empowers innovators to more easily utilise complex biomedical data to drive the discovery of new drug therapies.

Navana Tech is solving the user interface problem for the next billion users by building text-free, image-based, and voice-assisted technology, including speech recognition technologies in Indian languages and dialects, so that more people can use smartphones with confidence.





Could your startup be next?

If you are a startup with a ground-breaking solution or technology that addresses a global social challenge, then the Extreme Tech Challenge is the perfect platform for you.





Backed by global corporations such as Samsung Electronics, Ford, NXP, HARMAN, and several others, XTC® seeks to recognise and encourage promising startups whose innovations also address some of the biggest challenges the world is facing today.





XTC® supports and empowers these startups by offering:





Global visibility, with the top startups chosen to pitch to hundreds of tech leaders and VC firms at the XTC® global finals in Paris in June 2020

Access to leading investors who can help you raise capital

Engagement with leaders of global corporations, VCs, and corporate VCs

World-class mentorship, with the opportunity to work with industry leaders and experts to help guide your startup to success

Who can apply?

The competition, inspired by the United Nations’ 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) to shape global development by 2030, is looking for innovators who are working in the following categories:





Agtech, Food and Water

Cleantech and Energy

Education

Enabling Technologies

Fintech

Healthcare

Transportation and Smart Cities





If you're a startup that is legally incorporated or registered in India and innovating in one of the above-mentioned categories, you can apply for the XTC® competition. Registration is free, but startups will be responsible for their own travel, accommodation, and other costs to attend competition-related events.





Read the entire official rules for XTC here.

Participate and create an impact

XTC® provides two pathways to participate in the global startup competition, which culminates in the global finals at VivaTech in Paris, France, in June 2020.





The first path is to join an XTC® regional competition, which are held all over the world. The next regional competition will take place in conjunction with the TechCrunch Disrupt Berlin event on December 11 and 12, 2019.





The second path is to apply directly to XTC®. The top 30 startups will be invited to Paris to participate in a final-round bootcamp, and the top 10 will pitch on stage at VivaTech to an audience of thousands. A panel of leading investors from around the world will select a winner for each of the seven XTC® categories.





So, if you’re a startup in India building a great business while addressing a global challenge, apply for the Extreme Tech Challenge. The last date to apply is March 31, 2020, at 11:59 PM, Pacific Daylight Time.