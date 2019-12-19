[Funding alert] Edtech startup Witblox raises funding of Rs 1.3 Cr from Mumbai Angels Network

The startup was earlier incubated with Neotech, an incubator and accelerator from Ambuja Neotia. It will use the fresh funds to support its business growth.

By Rashi Varshney
19th Dec 2019
Mumbai-based edtech startup Witblox has raised funding of Rs 1.3 crore from Mumbai Angels Network.  The company said 24 investors from Mumbai Angels Network participated in this round. 


Funding


Started in 2014 by Amit Modi, Witblox offers gamified robotics-based learning for children aged 8-16 through plug-and-play hardware toolkits across the science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) fields.


The company was earlier incubated with Neotech, an incubator and accelerator from Ambuja Neotia. It will use the fresh funds to support its business growth, a statement from the company said.


Amit Modi, Founder and CEO of Witblox, said,


"MA not only helped me raise funds seamlessly, it connected me to its vast network of investors across cities in India. With these funds, we plan to bring about significant changes in our strategy."


Witblox has emerged as one of those Indian startups that has harnessed the potential of technology with an innovative use-case.


Mumbai Angels Investor Aditya Sanghi said, “I’m happy to be associated with the next phase of growth of Witblox. While helping children learn by building is rewarding in itself, I think this is a great team with the potential to build a big business. To make it big, a business needs a motivated, passionate team propelled by a purpose catering a growth market. I think Witblox has the right ingredients and it is time to execute heads down.”


(Edited by Athirupa Geetha Manichandar)




Authors
Rashi Varshney

Rashi is a Delhi-based Journalist interested in tech,people, and startups,Tell her your story at rashi@yourstory.com

