[Funding alert] HomeLane raises Series D funding of $30 M from Evolvence India Fund, Pidilite Group

HomeLane said it will use the funds for its next phase of growth, which will include launching renovation, scaling its proprietary design-to-manufacturing platform, and expanding to new cities in India.

By Rashi Varshney
23rd Dec 2019
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Interior design startup HomeLane has raised Series D funding of $30 million, led by new investors Evolvence India Fund (EIF), Pidilite Group, and FJ Labs, with participation from Sequoia Capital, Accel Partners, and JSW Ventures. With the current round, the total funding raised by HomeLane stands at $46 million.

 

Srikanth Iyer, Co-founder & CEO of HomeLane

Srikanth Iyer, Co-founder & CEO of HomeLane

HomeLane said it will use the funds for its next phase of growth, which will include launching renovation as a category, scaling its proprietary design-to-manufacturing platform to more designers, vendors, and installers, and expanding to 8-10 new cities in India.


SpaceCraft, HomeLane’s virtual 3D design platform, will continue to see further investment, with the team leveraging AI/ML and augmented reality to deliver near-real experience to homeowners, the company added in a statement.

 

Srikanth Iyer, Founder and CEO, HomeLane, said,


 “With this investment, we will accelerate our expansion into newer markets, while further penetrating our current ones. We will also build a world-class offering for the $12 billion home renovation market. Our focus on technology to improve both experience and efficiency for our consumers and design partners will continue, with significant investments in people and product.”

 

He added that Pidilite is an undisputed leader in its category and their experience is invaluable as HomeLane scale its supply chain and the brand.


"On the other hand, Evolvence is a leading PE platform with an established track record of backing top performing Indian PE funds and companies, especially within the consumer space. This investment is very timely for the company, considering we are closer to EBITDA profitability, and it will be used for growth, brand, and technology," said Srikanth.

 

Founded in 2014 by Srikanth, Rama Harinath (CMO), Prabhu Venkatesh (COO), Vivek Parashuram (CDO), and Srini Battula (CTO), HomeLane is an online provider of home fit-out solutions. It offers personalised house design service to its customers through its panel of interior designers. 


With around 16 experience centres and over 500 designers across seven cities including Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Delhi-NCR, HomeLane plans to become profitable by 2021.


Tanuj Choudhry, Chief Business Officer, HomeLane, pointed out that India’s home interiors market of $18 billion has massive untapped potential.


"As a brand, we have built products and services that are relevant to the massive middle-market segment, and can transcend geographies. With this round of investment and such an accomplished group of investors, we will doubledown on establishing our brand across existing and new markets. We will exit FY20 at an ARR of Rs 700 crore and are on track to getting to company-wide profitability in early-FY21,” he added.


(Edited by Athirupa Geetha Manichandar)


Also Read

HomeLane founder Srikant Iyer on execution and importance of uncommon service


  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Report an issue
Authors
Rashi Varshney

Rashi is a Delhi-based Journalist interested in tech,people, and startups,Tell her your story at rashi@yourstory.com

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

2 brothers, one an MBA and the other an engineer, chose to start farming and are now earning Rs 15 Cr revenue

Priyanshu Dwivedi

[Year in Review 2019] Tapping into the great $20 trillion Indian opportunity

Team YS

2019 Throwback: Startups that shut down this year

Debolina Biswas

The story of the Gurugram startup that busted IT firm CEO for furnishing fake IIT, IIM degrees

Ramarko Sengupta
Daily Capsule
Dream big – your startup fix for the week
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Myntra End of Reason Sale 2019 gets off to flying start; sells 3.3 M products on Day 1

Thimmaya Poojary

[Year in Review 2019] Winning with team effort and empowered employees

Team YS

[Year in Review 2019] Tapping into the great $20 trillion Indian opportunity

Team YS

[Year in Review 2019] Startups show the way for new-age leadership

Team YS

[Year in Review 2019] Creating a positive impact was on everyone’s mind

Team YS

HR tech company PeopleStrong acquires SaaS platform Qilo

Debolina Biswas

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore