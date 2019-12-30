[Funding alert] Pune-based agritech startup FarmERP raises Series A from Technogen

FarmERP will use the funds to build AI-based climate resilience intelligence to help customers mitigate climate risks in agriculture and achieve sustainability.

By Rashi Varshney
30th Dec 2019
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Pune-based agritech startup Shivrai Technologies Pvt Ltd, which runs and owns enterprise resource planning (ERP) platform FarmERP, has raised Series A funding of an undisclosed amount from Singapore-based strategic investor Technogen.


Agroforestry model


Media reports say that FarmERP will use the funds to build artificial intelligence (AI)-based climate resilience intelligence to help customers to mitigate climate risks in agriculture and achieve sustainability.


The startup aims to help refine farming and agricultural operations through its expertise in AI, machine learning, computer vision, and blockchain technologies.


Founded in 2006 by Sanjay Borkar and Santosh Shinde, FarmERP is an ERP platform that provides information technology (IT) solutions to agriculture companies and startups, governments, crop insurance companies, non-governmental organisations, and farmer-producer companies and research and design (R&D) institutions. The platform has been deployed in over 25 countries.

Stage set for agritech unicorn?

In a recent report titled Agritech in India – Emerging Trends in 2019, industry body NASSCOM estimated there were over 450 agritech startups in India today. In 2019 alone, the sector received close to $250 million in funding, a whopping increase of 300 percent over last year


NASSCOM also expects India to have its first agritech unicorn in two to three years.


Other than FarmERP, a couple of other agritech startups have raised funding this year. In September, Gurugram-based Smart farms Agritech Pvt. Ltd raised an undisclosed amount as a part of its angel round from a clutch of angel investors, led by angel investor Sunkara Subba Rao. 


In August, Indore-based agritech startup Gramophone announced that it had raised Rs 24 crore ($3.5 million) in Series A funding from Info Edge, Raveen Sastry (Co-founder of Myntra.com), Asha Impact, and Better Capital


Pune-based agritech startup AgroStar raised $27 million in a Series C funding round in March, led by Bertelsmann India. The funding round also saw the participation of existing investors Accel, Chirate Ventures and Aavishkar Bharat Fund.



(Edited by Teja Lele Desai)

Also Read

The next big opportunity in farming: Innovation in the agriculture-water sector


  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Report an issue
Authors
Rashi Varshney

Rashi is a Delhi-based Journalist interested in tech,people, and startups,Tell her your story at rashi@yourstory.com

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

[YS Exclusive] Inside the home and heart of Ratan Tata, the man behind one of India’s oldest business empires

Shradha Sharma

From Rs 1 lakh to Rs 5 Cr: how 5 college friends are building a posh camping startup

Sutrishna Ghosh

No MDR charges applicable on payment via RuPay, UPI from Jan 1: FM

Press Trust of India

How this Delhi startup by 20-somethings became a Rs 200 Cr business

Ramarko Sengupta
Daily Capsule
Here's to moving forward - your startup fix for the week
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

[Funding alert] University admissions company Leverage Edu raises $1.5M in a round by DSG, Blume

Sujata Sangwan

CAA, Article 370 flavoured up social media platforms this year

Press Trust of India

India may surpass Germany to become world's fourth largest economy in 2026: Report

Press Trust of India

PM Modi's business-friendly reforms stopped halfway; investors avoiding India, says top French economist

Press Trust of India

Ecommerce, new industrial policies likely to be released this fiscal: DPIIT Secy

Press Trust of India

No MDR charges applicable on payment via RuPay, UPI from Jan 1: FM

Press Trust of India

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore