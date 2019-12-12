[Funding alert] SaaS startup Slintel raises $1.5 M from Stellaris and Accel

California and Bengaluru-based SaaS startup, Slintel raised $1.5 million in its seed round led by Stellaris Venture Partners. The round also saw participation from Accel. The startup is involved in delivering predictive sales and marketing intelligence to its customers.





The Software-as-a-Service (SaaS)-based startup is planning to use the fund to expand and scale-up. It will also use the fund for stepping up marketing efforts and product building.





Slintel co-founders : Deepak Anchala and Rahul Bhattacharya





Deepak Anchala, Founder and CEO, Slintel, said,





“It's always a difficult question to answer about who is going to be your next customer. We analyse around 100 billion data points. We are a big data company. We give these predictions to the sales teams of companies and help them narrow down their funnel and focus on prospects most likely to buy from them”.





In late 2018, the startup also raised fund from GSF Accelerator. Slintel was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.





Deepak added, “We analyse technographic information - signatures left by digital products in an increasingly connected world - to help marketers refine their targeting to hitherto unknown levels. Slintel captures technographic information for 16 million companies - data that refreshes each week, and our algorithms identify signatures for 45,000 products - a number that is increasing every day.”





Alok Goyal, Partner at Stellaris, added, “Prioritising prospects is one of the most important determinants of success in outbound B2B marketing. We met Deepak at the very early stage of his journey - we were always excited about his vision, and we're even more impressed with the quality of execution demonstrated by the team since then."





Prayank Swaroop, Partner at Accel, said,





“Every software company requires a way to prioritise its sales and marketing efforts. Slintel provides a cutting edge solution for this need. We were impressed by the roster of clients the company has, from startups to Fortune 500 corporations. Slintel is a powerful and necessary tool in any VP sales/marketing arsenal.”





Slintel said that it already has several customers in the US, and has worked on consistent innovation to improve its offering. The startup claims to be experiencing high-growth and is deepening its presence in the US market.









(Edited by Suman Singh)



