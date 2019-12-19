[Funding alert] ZestMoney raises $15M as part of its ongoing Series B round led by Goldman Sachs

In April, ZestMoney announced it had already raised $20 million as part of its ongoing Series B round from Reinventure, with existing investors Ribbit Capital, Omidyar Network, and PayU participating in the round.

By Tarush Bhalla
19th Dec 2019
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Consumer financing startup ZestMoney on Thursday said it has raised $15 million as part of its ongoing Series B equity round led by Goldman Sachs. The company’s existing investors Naspers Fintech, Quona Capital, and Flourish (Omidyar Network’s fintech investment arm) also participated in the round. 


Earlier, in April, ZestMoney announced that it had already raised $20 million as part of its ongoing Series B round from Australian fintech investor Reinventure, with existing investors Ribbit Capital, Omidyar Network, and PayU, participating as a part of the round.


ZestMoney

Priya Sharma, Lizzie Chapman and Ashish Anantharaman.

Also Read

Lizzie Chapman TrueNorth | ZestMoney Co-founder & CEO | True North Episode 17


Co-founded by Lizzie Chapman, Priya Sharma, and Ashish Anantharaman in 2015, ZestMoney is an EMI financing platform in India, which looks to cater to credit needs of individuals who currently have no access to credit cards or any other formal financing options because of insufficient credit history. 


Talking about where the investment will be used, Lizzie Chapman, co-founder and CEO, ZestMoney, said,


“The capital we’ve raised in this latest round will enable us to accelerate product development, grow our strategic partnerships, and scale our platform further to help support the dreams and aspirations of an ever-increasing number of Indian households." 


Consumers can also use ZestMoney to pay for purchases of any amount of up to $3,000 (or Rs 2 lakh) at over 3,000 merchants, many offering interest-free financing options with no hidden fees.


Speaking on the investment, Philip Aldis, Managing Director at Goldman Sachs, said, 


“India is one of the most exciting fintech markets in the world. We see this investment in one of the country’s leading consumer lending fintech companies as fostering much-needed access to affordable consumer credit to Indian households. We look forward to leveraging our global experience and network for the continued growth of ZestMoney."


With more than six million registered customers in India, ZestMoney expects to cross an annual run rate of over $1 billion in disbursal run rate in less than 18 months.


In recent months, the platform has also partnered with online commerce brands including Flipkart, MakeMyTrip, and Paytm as a payment option at checkout. 


(Edited by Megha Reddy)


Also Read

ZestMoney’s Lizzie Chapman finds happiness in entrepreneurship


  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Report an issue
Authors
Tarush Bhalla

Tarush is driven towards delivering unbiased and accurate reportage while engaging with as many mediums as possible to narrate a fresh perspective. Working for the past few years in the digital space with YourStory, he has covered the Indian technology ecosystem extensively, focusing on new age Fintech companies, while building strong connects within the industry. 

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

[Funding alert] F&B startup Open Secret raises seed capital from Matrix Partners India, others

Sujata Sangwan

Here's why Richard Branson hopes to be 'third-time lucky' in Mumbai

Sohini Mitter

IIFL Wealth Hurun India reveals India's self-made billionaires under 40; Divyank Turakhia tops the list

Apurva P

Over 10K drivers in London register on Ola ahead of launch

Press Trust of India
Daily Capsule
Key trends that dominated India's internet space in 2019 (and other top stories of the day)
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

[Funding alert] Mumbai-based multi-family office Waterfield Advisors raise $6M in equity round

Sampath Putrevu

[Funding alert] Appnomic raises $22M in funding from Avataar Ventures

Thimmaya Poojary

Scaling up: Why hiring the right talent is important for organisations

Vikram Bhatt

[Funding alert] Safety tech startup DROR raises undisclosed amount of funding from IP Ventures

Apurva P

[Funding alert] Edtech startup Witblox raises funding of Rs 1.3 Cr from Mumbai Angels Network

Rashi Varshney

KSUM to conduct tech challenge for startups on industry platform

Press Trust of India

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore