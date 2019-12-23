HR tech company PeopleStrong acquires SaaS platform Qilo

Work and HR tech company PeopleStrong announced on Monday that it has acquired SaaS performance management company Qilo. This acquisition will further strengthen PeopleStrong's workforce and talent management offerings.









Sandeep Chaudhry, President and Board Member of PeopleStrong, said in a press release:

“Managing performance and productivity is a top priority for a CEO and a key expectation from the CHRO. With Qilo, we will help our clients simplify and measure strategy execution and align individual performance to business outcomes across all levels.”





Incorporated in July 2015, Qilo was founded by Arun Verma, Vikram Kohli, and Vipul Mathur. It is an agile business performance management platform that enables CXOs to drive business outcomes and create a high-performance culture by aligning people-performance to business strategy. The startup's client-list includes Steel1, SmartWorks, Chumbak, and Cardekho.





Vipul Mathur, Co-founder of Qilo, said, “It is very rare that the vision of two organisations and products gets aligned, which is what happened in our case. We are super excited to create a larger impact for enterprises globally.”





PeopleStrong was founded by Anubhab Goel, Pankaj Bansal, and Shelly Singh in 2005. It currently serves 300+ enterprises across Asia. Its client list includes the likes of Aditya Birla Capital, Singlife, True Corp, Amara Raja Group, Chola Finance, Future Group, and Vmart.





Qilo is the third acquisition by the company in the last two years. It had previously acquired Capabiliti, GrownOut, and Bigbyte Solutions.





Vishal Saha, Founding Member and CTO at PeopleStrong, said:





“The new code of work would require enterprises to adopt apps that are not only seamlessly connected but can help people achieve more in everything they do. We at PeopleStrong with our comprehensive suite of work and HR tech products are constantly striving to create this ecosystem, and, with Qilo joining in, the journey ahead would be all the more exciting”.





(Edited by Athirupa Geetha Manichandar)



















