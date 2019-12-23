HR tech company PeopleStrong acquires SaaS platform Qilo

Qilo is the third acquisition by the HR tech company in the last two years. This acquisition will further strengthen PeopleStrong's workforce and talent management offerings.

By Debolina Biswas
23rd Dec 2019
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Work and HR tech company PeopleStrong announced on Monday that it has acquired SaaS performance management company Qilo. This acquisition will further strengthen PeopleStrong's workforce and talent management offerings.


acquisition
Also Read

[Funding alert] HRtech company SalaryFits raises $5M, partners with Wishfin


Sandeep Chaudhry, President and Board Member of PeopleStrong, said in a press release:

“Managing performance and productivity is a top priority for a CEO and a key expectation from the CHRO. With Qilo, we will help our clients simplify and measure strategy execution and align individual performance to business outcomes across all levels.”


Incorporated in July 2015, Qilo was founded by Arun Verma, Vikram Kohli, and Vipul Mathur. It is an agile business performance management platform that enables CXOs to drive business outcomes and create a high-performance culture by aligning people-performance to business strategy. The startup's client-list includes Steel1, SmartWorks, Chumbak, and Cardekho.


Vipul Mathur, Co-founder of Qilo, said, “It is very rare that the vision of two organisations and products gets aligned, which is what happened in our case. We are super excited to create a larger impact for enterprises globally.”


PeopleStrong was founded by Anubhab Goel, Pankaj Bansal, and Shelly Singh in 2005. It currently serves 300+ enterprises across Asia. Its client list includes the likes of Aditya Birla Capital, Singlife, True Corp, Amara Raja Group, Chola Finance, Future Group, and Vmart.


Qilo is the third acquisition by the company in the last two years. It had previously acquired Capabiliti, GrownOut, and Bigbyte Solutions.


Vishal Saha, Founding Member and CTO at PeopleStrong, said:


“The new code of work would require enterprises to adopt apps that are not only seamlessly connected but can help people achieve more in everything they do. We at PeopleStrong with our comprehensive suite of work and HR tech products are constantly striving to create this ecosystem, and, with Qilo joining in, the journey ahead would be all the more exciting”.


(Edited by Athirupa Geetha Manichandar)


Also Read

[Funding alert] HRTech startup Kredily raises $750,000 in seed funding led by Fosun RZ Capital

Also Read

[Funding alert] HR tech startup Skillenza raises $1M led by CBA Capital's Education Catalyst Fund





  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Report an issue
Authors
Debolina Biswas

Debolina thinks life is all about seeking that one "great perhaps".  She considers herself a foodie and wants to have her own food and travel column in a magazine someday.

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

2 brothers, one an MBA and the other an engineer, chose to start farming and are now earning Rs 15 Cr revenue

Priyanshu Dwivedi

2019 Throwback: Startups that shut down this year

Debolina Biswas

The story of the Gurugram startup that busted IT firm CEO for furnishing fake IIT, IIM degrees

Ramarko Sengupta

Oyo Hotels to expand in Rajasthan, targets 40,000 rooms by 2020

Press Trust of India
Daily Capsule
Dream big – your startup fix for the week
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

How a first-generation entrepreneur from Panipat built a multi-crore business selling online

Team YS

Oyo Hotels to expand in Rajasthan, targets 40,000 rooms by 2020

Press Trust of India

Ola to expand 'Guardian' safety feature to 17 cities in India, Australia

Press Trust of India

Roseate Hotels enters coworking business; opens first centre at Aerocity

Press Trust of India

[Funding alert] Finly raises money from Gemba Capital, AngelList

Vishal Krishna

The biggest wins and milestones for Indian startups in 2019

Aravind S

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore