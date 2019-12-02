OYO elevates Aditya Ghosh to the board, Rohit Kapoor new CEO for India, South Asia business

Aditya Ghosh will join Ritesh Agarwal, Betsy Atkins, and other industry experts like Munish Verma, Bejul Somaia, and Mohit Bhatnagar on the company’s diverse and multi-cultural board.

By Debolina Biswas
2nd Dec 2019
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Global chain of hotels and vacation homes OYO Homes & Hotels, announced on Monday the elevation and addition of Aditya Ghosh, current CEO of OYO-India and South Asia, to the company's Board of Directors.


OYO also announced the appointment of Rohit Kapoor, currently the CEO of New Real Estate Businesses, as the new CEO for the entire India and South Asia business.


OYO Life

Rohit Kapoor of OYO

Also Read

[Podcast] Ritesh Agarwal on building OYO, the decacorn of India’s hotel industry


Ritesh Agarwal, Founder and Group CEO, OYO Homes & Hotels, said in a press release:


Aditya’s strong business acumen, problem-solving capabilities, and passion for building an organisation with strong corporate governance and a high-performing work culture that thrives on principles of diversity and inclusion, makes him the perfect choice for this larger and more strategic role, at a global level. I am certain that this decision will greatly help OYO achieve its goals, globally. Rohit has been with OYO now for over a year now, and in the last 12 plus months, he has worked closely with me on various strategic initiatives across businesses. I am certain that OYO India and South Asia will continue to grow from strength to strength under his able leadership.”


Aditya’s elevation and addition to a strong board comes after his successful completion of one year in the company. Aditya, who has a depth of experience in running successful public companies, will be focusing on five key areas — safety and security, customer experience, corporate governance, revenue management, and stakeholder communications.


He said, “We aim to set new standards of corporate governance and build a sustainable business at scale, with a clear path to profitability. I am excited and keen to play a larger role and harness my experience in helping a public company operate well and ascribe to high standards of sustainable growth. I hope to actively impact the ability of this 20,000-plus-OYOpreneurs-strong organisation, around the world, to achieve its mission and work with some of the sharpest minds across various industries who are part of OYO’s venerable board, to guide the company as it delivers against its values and promises to all stakeholders.”


Rohit was previously overseeing the growth of OYO's long-term rental housing portfolio, OYO LIFE, as well as other new real estate businesses in India. His remit will now also span the operations of over 18000-plus hotels across more than 500 cities in India and South Asia.


Aditya is joining founder Ritesh Agarwal, Betsy Atkins, Founder and CEO of Baja Corporation, and other industry experts including Munish Varma (Managing Partner of SoftBank Vision Fund), Bejul Somaia (Partner at Lightspeed India Partners Advisors), and Mohit Bhatnagar (Managing Director of Sequoia Capital India Advisor), among others.


(Edited by Athirupa Geetha Manichandar)


Also Read

9 cities, 40k beds, 6X growth: CEO Rohit Kapoor looks back on OYO Life’s milestones as it turns one


 

 



  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Report an issue
Authors
Debolina Biswas

Debolina thinks life is all about seeking that one "great perhaps".  She considers herself a foodie and wants to have her own food and travel column in a magazine someday.

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

2 years ahead of IPO, Ola shows significant growth in revenue, less loss compared to FY18

Sampath Putrevu

[Startup Bharat] After losing her mother, this engineer built a Rs 15 Cr organic skincare brand

Sindhu Kashyaap

This Bengaluru startup is paying Rs 1 lakh to interns to sleep for 9 hours a day

Sutrishna Ghosh

BlackBuck partners with IDFC Bank, Yes Bank to offer free FASTags to truckers

Press Trust of India
Daily Capsule
Why wait for someone else? - your startup fix for the week
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

[Funding alert] B2B marketplace Infra.Market raises $20 M from Tiger Global, Nexus Ventures

Debolina Biswas

2 years ahead of IPO, Ola shows significant growth in revenue, less loss compared to FY18

Sampath Putrevu

India now has 1,500 IoT startups: industry outlook and startup showcase at IoTNext 2019

Madanmohan Rao

Finance apps retain long and strong says a new report from Adjust and App Annie

Team YS

UPI touches record transactions in November, but value declines

Sohini Mitter

Mobile call, internet to become costlier by up to 50 percent from Dec 3

Press Trust of India

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore