Global chain of hotels and vacation homes OYO Homes & Hotels, announced on Monday the elevation and addition of Aditya Ghosh, current CEO of OYO-India and South Asia, to the company's Board of Directors.





OYO also announced the appointment of Rohit Kapoor, currently the CEO of New Real Estate Businesses, as the new CEO for the entire India and South Asia business.





Rohit Kapoor of OYO





Ritesh Agarwal, Founder and Group CEO, OYO Homes & Hotels, said in a press release:





“Aditya’s strong business acumen, problem-solving capabilities, and passion for building an organisation with strong corporate governance and a high-performing work culture that thrives on principles of diversity and inclusion, makes him the perfect choice for this larger and more strategic role, at a global level. I am certain that this decision will greatly help OYO achieve its goals, globally. Rohit has been with OYO now for over a year now, and in the last 12 plus months, he has worked closely with me on various strategic initiatives across businesses. I am certain that OYO India and South Asia will continue to grow from strength to strength under his able leadership.”





Aditya’s elevation and addition to a strong board comes after his successful completion of one year in the company. Aditya, who has a depth of experience in running successful public companies, will be focusing on five key areas — safety and security, customer experience, corporate governance, revenue management, and stakeholder communications.





He said, “We aim to set new standards of corporate governance and build a sustainable business at scale, with a clear path to profitability. I am excited and keen to play a larger role and harness my experience in helping a public company operate well and ascribe to high standards of sustainable growth. I hope to actively impact the ability of this 20,000-plus-OYOpreneurs-strong organisation, around the world, to achieve its mission and work with some of the sharpest minds across various industries who are part of OYO’s venerable board, to guide the company as it delivers against its values and promises to all stakeholders.”





Rohit was previously overseeing the growth of OYO's long-term rental housing portfolio, OYO LIFE, as well as other new real estate businesses in India. His remit will now also span the operations of over 18000-plus hotels across more than 500 cities in India and South Asia.





Aditya is joining founder Ritesh Agarwal, Betsy Atkins, Founder and CEO of Baja Corporation, and other industry experts including Munish Varma (Managing Partner of SoftBank Vision Fund), Bejul Somaia (Partner at Lightspeed India Partners Advisors), and Mohit Bhatnagar (Managing Director of Sequoia Capital India Advisor), among others.





(Edited by Athirupa Geetha Manichandar)















