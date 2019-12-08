PM Narendra Modi urges scientists to develop low-cost technologies and fast-track India’s growth

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday urged scientists to develop low-cost technologies that would cater to India's specific requirements and help fast-track country's growth.





He made these remarks while interacting with scientists of the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) in Pune, a statement issued by his office said.









IISER scientists made presentations to the Prime Minister on varied topics, ranging from new materials and devices for clean energy application to agricultural biotechnology and natural resource mapping.





The presentations also showcased cutting-edge technologies in the field of molecular biology, antimicrobial resistance, climate studies, and mathematical finance research.





“He urged them to develop low-cost technologies that would cater to India's specific requirements and help in fast-tracking India's growth,” the statement from his office said.





Earlier, Modi visited the IISER, Pune, campus and interacted with the students and researchers. He also visited the state-of-the-art super computer PARAM BRAHMA, deployed by C-DAC in IISER, which has a peak computing power of 797 Teraflops.





Later, in Pune, he also launched a fund-raising initiative for the welfare of the families of armed forces (retired and martyred) on the occasion of Armed Forces Day.





Narendra Modi donated money from his salary, handing it over to the eight-year-old daughter of Armyman Shahid Kunal Gosavi, who was martyred in 2016. Shahid Kunal Gosavi was killed by terrorists in 2016 in Nagrota near Jammu.





“On Armed Forces Flag Day we salute the indomitable courage of our forces and their families. I also urge you to contribute towards the welfare of our forces,” PM Modi tweeted.





