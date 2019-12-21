Hear from Ritesh Modi, Startup Mentor, on how startups can get started on their tech journey with Microsoft

Early-stage startups do not have the money to fund their infrastructure needs. And, most likely do not have the expertise or an experienced team. This is why building a robust and scalable tech product is challenging for them, points out Ritesh Modi, Startup Mentor and Regional Director and Regional Lead, Microsoft Certified Trainers.









He says, “The two other big challenges that tech startups face is marketing their products and ensuring that their scale is global. Because, it’s mostly an afterthought.”

What startups require is a technology partner who can bring scalability to the application, as well as the business. Explaining this further, he says, “Startups need a technology partner who can guide them with the right architecture, design and implementation, and help build a robust product. Building a good product is just one part of the solution, the other part is helping the startup market those products globally.”





It is here that startups find a great partner in Microsoft. Ritesh says, “Microsoft provides the technology support they need to deploy their application. And, with Azure being one of the prominent cloud services in the market, startups get access to Software as a Service (SaaS), Platform as a Service (PaaS) and Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS). While startups usually focus on IaaS and Paas because that's where they want to host their end product and service, focusing on SaaS also helps them increase the productivity and collaboration between the developers and testers.”

In addition to these and other technical benefits that startups get access to by partnering with Microsoft, they also get mentoring and handholding support and access to a dedicated Microsoft team. “In addition, there are business benefits as well. Startups can not only sell their products and services to global customers and Microsoft Partner ecosystem, but also ensure their brand is visible.”





In this interview with YourStory, Rohit deep dives into the advantages for startups when they partner with a technology partner like Microsoft, and shares his experience of mentoring startups to help them overcome tech challenges.



