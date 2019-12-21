Hear from Ritesh Modi, Startup Mentor, on how startups can get started on their tech journey with Microsoft

By Sindhu MV
21st Dec 2019
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Microsoft

Microsoft

View Brand Publisher

Early-stage startups do not have the money to fund their infrastructure needs. And, most likely do not have the expertise or an experienced team. This is why building a robust and scalable tech product is challenging for them, points out Ritesh Modi, Startup Mentor and Regional Director and Regional Lead, Microsoft Certified Trainers.


feat


He says, “The two other big challenges that tech startups face is marketing their products and ensuring that their scale is global. Because, it’s mostly an afterthought.”

What startups require is a technology partner who can bring scalability to the application, as well as the business. Explaining this further, he says, “Startups need a technology partner who can guide them with the right architecture, design and implementation, and help build a robust product. Building a good product is just one part of the solution, the other part is helping the startup market those products globally.”


It is here that startups find a great partner in Microsoft. Ritesh says, “Microsoft provides the technology support they need to deploy their application. And, with Azure being one of the prominent cloud services in the market, startups get access to Software as a Service (SaaS), Platform as a Service (PaaS) and Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS). While startups usually focus on IaaS and Paas because that's where they want to host their end product and service, focusing on SaaS also helps them increase the productivity and collaboration between the developers and testers.”

In addition to these and other technical benefits that startups get access to by partnering with Microsoft, they also get mentoring and handholding support and access to a dedicated Microsoft team. “In addition, there are business benefits as well. Startups can not only sell their products and services to global customers and Microsoft Partner ecosystem, but also ensure their brand is visible.”


In this interview with YourStory, Rohit deep dives into the advantages for startups when they partner with a technology partner like Microsoft, and shares his experience of mentoring startups to help them overcome tech challenges.


  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Report an issue
Authors
Sindhu MV
With a background in Mass Communication, writing has been the soul of Sindhu's work for the last six years. And she hopes it will continue to be. She believes that it is the most simple things in life that matter the most – the sight of a friend in a crowded street, a dog’s love, a good book, homemade food...the list goes on.

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

[Funding alert] Lenskart raises $275 M in Series G from SoftBank Vision Fund

Sujata Sangwan

How Paytm Mafia-backed Daalchini is bringing home-cooked meals to the table

Sindhu Kashyaap

[Weekly funding roundup] Startups raise $369M in equity deal; debt funding amounts to $71M

Sameer Ranjan

How this Tirupur founder's bootstrapped cloud tech startup was acquired by L&T Infotech for over Rs 100 Cr

Thimmaya Poojary
Daily Capsule
Sell your used phones from your doorstep (and other top stories of the day)
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Razorpay appoints former American Express executive Arpit Chug as CFO

Tarush Bhalla

How AWS is helping fintech company MatchMove build a scalable platform to move digital cash securely

Apoorva Puranik

Expression, emancipation, empowerment: Serendipity Arts Festival highlights pressing social concerns

Madanmohan Rao

[Weekly funding roundup] Startups raise $369M in equity deal; debt funding amounts to $71M

Sameer Ranjan

[Jobs Roundup] Does healthcare interest you? Check out these job openings

Apurva P

1MORE Stylish True Wireless: the best stereo earbuds in the sub-10,000 market

Sahil Bhalla

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore