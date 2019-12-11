SMBs in India, don't miss out on Amazon Smbhav – it is the place to be to take your business to new heights in 2020

Over the last five decades, the SME sector in India has seen dynamic growth, contributing to 40 percent of the country's total exports and accounting for 45 percent of industrial output. It generates employment for around 60 million people and creates 1.3 million jobs every year.

Be it agriculture, manufacturing or service industry, SMEs have significantly contributed to the socio-economic growth of India. But the bad news is that a majority of them face challenges which restrict them from scaling to their full potential. These include inadequate capital, poor infrastructure, lack of access to new technology and knowledge sharing, cumbersome regulatory practices, and so on.





Amazon India has been taking commendable efforts to empower SMEs to overcome these hurdles. One of their efforts is a two-day mega summit for small and medium businesses – Amazon Smbhav – which provides SMBs an avenue to explore new opportunities of growth, learn from stalwarts and experts to be future-ready.





When: January 15-16, 2020





Where: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi

Providing boundless possibilities to SMBs

Amazon Smbhav will enable small and medium businesses and micro-entrepreneurs in India an opportunity to engage in a constructive and inclusive open dialogue with the industry, subject matter experts as well as peers about issues hindering their growth. They can share learnings and unique ideas, explore new business models, discuss digitisation across various sectors and gain insights into future trends in the industry. The event will bring together Amazon leaders, policymakers, solution providers, trend makers and over 3,500 SMBs who are hungry to learn and grow.





“Small businesses are the backbone of the Indian economy, contributing to the growth, and embodying the entrepreneurial spirit of Indians. It is imperative that all key stakeholders come together to support the growth and scale of these businesses. Amazon India is committed to helping these businesses achieve access to larger audiences, thus empowering them to grow and succeed at a fast pace. Amazon Smbhav will serve as a platform for them to gain the knowledge and achieve that scale - directly from successful industry leaders,” says Gopal Pillai, VP, Seller Services, Amazon India.

What’s in store for SMBs

So why should you attend the two-day power-packed summit? Whether you’re an entrepreneur, seller, vendor, service provider, logistics solution provider, technology solution company, startup, manufacturer, exporter or creator, Amazon Smbhav has something for everyone!





Gain thought-provoking insights from renowned industry leaders like Amit Agarwal, Senior VP and Country Head - Amazon India; NR Narayana Murthy, founder, Infosys; Piyush Pandey, Chief Creative Officer, Worldwide and Executive Chairman, India - Ogilvy; Puneet Chandok, President, India & SAARC for Commercial Sales Operations - Amazon India; Gopal Pillai, VP, Amazon Seller Services- Amazon India, among others.





Here are the top six reasons why you shouldn’t miss out!





Hear all about the inspirational journeys of high achievers from the Indian SMB ecosystem Learn from 100+ global Amazon leaders and industry experts like Narayana Murthy and Piyush Pandey about the opportunities that open up with the adoption of technology Listen to discussions between policymakers, industry SMEs and Amazon leadership on topics related to Indian SMBs Attend in-depth masterclasses by subject matter experts on areas that help SMBs scale Engage with 70+ business and technology partners to discover products and solutions to drive ease of business Network and widen your horizon with 3500+ SMBs, startups and microentrepreneurs





That’s not all! You can explore growth opportunities by embracing the latest business and tech innovations along with Amazon’s trusted solutions like Amazon Web Services, Amazon Pay for digital payments, Amazon Business, Amazon SPN for B2B buying and selling and Amazon Global Selling, among others.

Participate, learn and grow

With a plethora of sessions taking place, you can choose to attend the ones that appeal the most to your business, subject to prior registration/availability. The participation fee for the event is Rs 2,499 for an individual single-day pass and Rs 3,999 for individual day pass for both the days.





