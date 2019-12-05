[Funding alert] Yoga and wellness startup SARVA raises Rs 20 Cr from Fireside Ventures

Yoga and wellness startup SARVA has raised Rs 20 crore in its first institutional financing round, led by Fireside Ventures.





According to a statement from the company, the funds will be utilised for retail expansion, marketing, and launching an integrated digital service. SARVA is also planning to double its retail footprint in the next 12 months and is eyeing Mumbai and Bengaluru as its key expansion markets.





SARVA Founder Sarvesh Shashi

Speaking on the investment, Sarvesh Shashi, Founder, SARVA, remarked that, since its inception, the startup had grown aggressively from its first studio in Chennai and that the team hoped to reach the 100-million consumer base in the next five years. He added,





“We are very happy to have like-minded partners in Fireside Ventures, supporting us in our mission to connect seven billion breaths across the globe. We want to drive a cultural change and make yoga-based wellness a part of modern lifestyle. Our aim is to encourage more individuals, especially those under the age of 35, towards mindful and holistic wellness.”





SARVA, founded by yogi-turned-entrepreneur Sarvesh in 2016, is a growing yoga and wellness ecosystem built on the authentic foundations of yoga that focuses on mental, physical, and emotional wellbeing.





It already boasts an illustrious list of global investors and celebrities including Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez, Malaika Arora, Shahid and Mira Kapoor, Aishwaryaa R Dhanush, and branded fitness platform Zumba.









Kanwal Singh, Founder and Managing Partner of Fireside Ventures, will be joining SARVA’s board. He stated that the company's investment in SARVA was embedded in the Fireside philosophy of investing in exciting young brands and helping them with a strong ecosystem support. He added that SARVA was a credible player in the space of holistic wellness with tremendous potential to scale up as a global Indian brand.





“Their physical, digital, and lifestyle products and services catering to different needs and age groups democratise the power and reach of yoga. We are aware that stress, anxiety, depression, obesity, etc are becoming global health concerns. We believe in SARVA’s vision, and our investment in the venture is also a step towards serving a global community,” he said.





