YourStory announces its list of 100 Emerging Voices for 2019

YourStory Media, India’s most credible media company for Indian entrepreneurs and changemakers, is proud to announce the launch of its annual 100 Emerging Voices, powered by Amazon Web Services.





Earlier in the mouth, YourStory had released its ranking of the 50 Most Disruptive Startups and 50 Top Newsmakers for the year 2019 based on a well-defined methodology that takes into consideration key valuation metrics and leverages the YourStory team’s rich experience and know-how in the space.





As the most prominent startup ecosystem enabler in India, YourStory is rightly equipped with the qualitative data and industry insights to create the most authentic listings of its kind. Since its launch in 2008, YourStory has been the single most definitive storytelling platform for entrepreneurs, innovators, and changemakers.

100 Emerging Voices

YourStory’s 100 Emerging Voices of 2019 is a list of emerging thought leaders, whose opinions mattered to YourStory readers in 2019 and whose voices will gain prominence in 2020 and beyond.





Every year, YourStory brings you thousands of inspirational, insightful, and impactful stories of entrepreneurs who’ve defined and continue to shape the narrative of the Indian startup ecosystem. Along with these stories, we also bring you the insights and opinions of expert voices from various fields, whose writings go beyond the world of startups and businesses and delve into pertinent political, social, gender, business, and environmental issues.





We’ve published hundreds of such in-depth articles and opinions by experts and influencers on YourStory, as well as on our different properties, including HerStory, SMBStory, and SocialStory.





But among these experts, we have found that every year, there is always a crop of emerging thought leaders whose thoughts and opinions resonated with our readers and are worth watching out for.





This year, YourStory’s 100 Emerging Voices includes entrepreneurs, investors, business leaders, activists, healthcare workers, journalists, authors, and bloggers from across India and the world, who have contributed high-quality, insightful, and engaging content for our readers.





Apurva Purohit, President, Jagran Prakashan, tops this list, followed by Kavin Bharti Mittal, Founder & CEO, Hike; Nisha Holla, Associate Director, Biomenata Research, and; Mihir Dalal, author of the Big Billion Startup, among others.





For more details, please visit:





https://yourstory.com/awards/100-emerging-voices-of-india-2019





You can view the ranking of the 50 Most Disruptive Startups and 50 Top Newsmakers for the year 2019 here.





https://yourstory.com/awards/50-disruptive-startups-of-india-2019





https://yourstory.com/awards/top-50-newsmakers-of-india-2019



