10 startups graduate from Target Accelerator Program’s seventh cohort

The Target Accelerator Program (TAP), founded in 2013, was designed to help innovative startups develop concepts that could improve the Target Corporation’s business and the retail industry at large. TAP, which successfully completed its seventh cohort recently, saw participation by 10 startups that were mentored by the global retail giant to develop retail-focused services and products.





For the last seven years, the accelerator, which is administered out of the company’s Bengaluru office, has been giving participating startups a platform to develop, scale and test products within a live retail ecosystem while accessing Target’s tools, resources and operational support. At the conclusion of the programme, each startup presents its solution to business leaders and potential investors.





“This year, TAP expanded to new areas such as supply chain, marketing, communications and sustainability, which are core to our business,” said Tammy Redpath, SVP & President, Target in India.

“As we build deeper relationships within the ecosystem, we’re discovering fresh thinking and inspiring ideas from startups.”





This year’s graduating startups in the cohort are a great mix representing sectors such as agriculture, SaaS, inventory placement, etc. They are





Blubirch: facilitates the buying and selling of returned, excess and pre-owned inventory through a B2B SaaS platform.





Entropik Tech: decodes consumer emotional behaviour using an AI platform to measure the cognitive and emotional responses to product experiences.





Flixstock: generates high-quality dynamic on-model product images for online fashion retailers at a fraction of the current cost and time.





Intello Labs: grades and monitors the quality of agricultural commodities using computer vision and deep learning.





Kenscio: enables automated, real-time, hyper-personalised emails at scale and across platforms, eliminating data silos on customer interactions.





SprintAI:powers intelligent fulfilment and smart inventory placement while optimising assortment/buying decisions for retail stores doubling as fulfilment centres.





Stylumia: provides retail intelligence to forecast trends more accurately.





TrashCon: automates waste-segregation of mixed waste into bio-waste and non-bio-waste, which it then re-uses to create green fuel, oil and other products





Unifize: drives guided conversations to eliminate ambiguity in business processes by providing a single view of communications across an organisation





Unreal AI: enables running highly optimised AI models on Edge devices





The programme ends in a Demo Day where the participating startups have the opportunity to make a rehearsed pitch to an internal Target team and external investors and network with prospective customers.