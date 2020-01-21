Commerce ministry to showcase Startup India tableau at Republic Day Parade

The commerce and industry ministry on Tuesday said it will showcase a tableau on Startup India, which aims to promote innovation and entrepreneurship in the country, at the Republic Day Parade.





With the theme 'Startups: Reach for the Sky', the tableau will showcase stages of the lifecycle of a startup and the all-round support provided by the Government, the ministry said in a statement.





"The front of the tableau will depict a creative mind, full of ideas to solve real-world problems. The Startup India Tree, in the middle, will represent different kinds of support given," it said.













The staircase will denote stages of growth proving a concept, creating a prototype, preparing a business plan, building a team, launching into markets, and eventually scaling up. The wheel will depict sectors of the economy where Indian entities have driven economic growth and created employment opportunities on a large scale, it added.





Startup India is a flagship initiative of the Government, intended to build a strong ecosystem to nurture innovation, drive sustainable economic growth, and generate large scale employment opportunities.





The objective is to inspire and motivate youth to follow their dreams to generate wealth and become job creators and not just job seekers.





Under the Startup India Scheme, eligible companies can get recognised as startups by the ministry, to access a host of tax benefits, easier compliance, IPR fast-tracking, and other incentives.





More than 26,000 startups from 551 districts of 28 States and seven Union Territories have been recognised so far.





"Working across IT, Industry 4.0, education, healthcare, agriculture, energy, finance, space, defence, and all other sectors of the economy, Indian startups have attracted substantial global investments and created more than 2,91,000 jobs," it added.





Also this year, at Rajpath, an all-woman bikers contingent of the CRPF will make its debut and showcase daredevil stunts at the Republic Day parade.





The 65-member team will display its acrobatic skills on 350cc Royal Enfield Bullet motorcycles towards the end of the over 90-minute-long parade.





