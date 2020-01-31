Elon Musk releases "Don't Doubt Yer Vibe" song to celebrate Tesla's stock performance

What happens when the founder of a well-known electric vehicle company finds out his stock is on the rise? He releases a 'single' on the internet.





Tesla Founder Elon Musk never shies away from showing people how he chooses to live his life. Recently, Musk released his second single titled, "Don't Doubt Yer Vibe." The singer – sorry, the entrepreneur – has been sampling parts of the song on Twitter for the last 12 hours.





Incidentally, many believe that this is Musk’s first single. However, his first single was ‘RIP Harambe,’ where Musk paid homage to the Cincinnati Zoo gorilla that suffered an untimely death.





Elon Musk





Musk’s second song is about the performance of Tesla’s stock. The song released in the Electronic Dance Music (EDM) style, goes on a loop – “Don’t Doubt Yer Vibe because it's true" and "I feel love" by Donna Summer. The song makes you feel like you are reciting a part of a mantra.





The most interesting thing about the song is the promotional cover, which has the new Tesla pick-up truck flying to Mars. Some may argue that the cover image depicts the rise of Tesla’s stock and what Musk has done or is going to do next. Musk's music is promoted by Los Angeles-based Emo G Records and is available on Spotify.





Last year, Musk completely turned the world of pick-up trucks upside down with a completely new space-age design. The Cybertruck, which was inspired by the Lotus Esprit from James Bond's The Spy Who Loved Me, is being eagerly awaited this year.





It is designed to have the utility of a truck and the performance of a sports car. The vehicle is built to be durable, versatile, and capable, with an exceptional performance both on-road and off-road. Cybertruck will come in three variants – Single Motor Rear-Wheel Drive, Dual Motor All-Wheel Drive, and Tri-Motor All-Wheel Drive.





As on Wednesday, the entrepreneur’s aerospace manufacturing company, SpaceX, has put 60 Starlink satellites across the world, taking the total number of satellites launched by the company to 240.





There’s no doubt why the Founder of Tesla is celebrating his feats with a song.





(Edited by Suman Singh)







