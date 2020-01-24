[Funding alert] Pine Labs raises investment from Mastercard

The investment is part of a partnership to continue the rapid growth of convenient electronic payment options for consumers across the region

By Sindhu Kashyaap
24th Jan 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Gurugram-based merchant fintech platform Pine Labs has announced it has raised an undisclosed investment from Mastercard. While the quantum of funding and terms were not disclosed, according to a press statement shared by the company, this investment is part of a partnership to continue the growth of different electronic payment options for consumers across the region.


The collaboration will deliver an extensive range of card and real-time payments-based installment financing at checkout – in-store and online.


Pine Labs

Vicky Bindra, Chief Executive Officer, Pine Labs

In a press statement shared by the company, Lokvir Kapoor, Founder and Chairman of Pine Labs, said:


“This relationship is a great validation of the top-quality products that Pine Labs delivers to merchants. Together, we have a unique opportunity to use Mastercard’s global presence and technology infrastructure to enhance our growth and enable us to meet the growing needs of customers in India and beyond.”


With this investment, the companies will offer a suit of value-added services that includes Pine Labs' end-to-end stored value solutions that is said to replace the paper ones, which is now widely used by companies, retailers, and people in South Asia and many other markets. 


At present, Pine Labs' offerings are available in India, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East. Today, it processes payments of $30 billion per year, and serves nearly 140,000 merchants across 450,000 network points. 


Ari Sarker, co-president for Asia Pacific at Mastercard, said:


“Smart devices are transforming how people shop. With this partnership, we’re continuing to build innovative solutions and provide people with new ways to pay right at their fingertips. By joining forces with Pine Labs, we are reinforcing our strategy to deliver choice to consumers and to be the partner of choice for our customers in South Asia and around the world.”


The team added that Pine Labs works closely with a range of financial institutions and partners who are responsible for the design and delivery of the installment financing service to merchants and consumers.


(Edited by Megha Reddy)


Also Read

From petrocards to digital payments infrastructure: how Pine Labs stayed ahead of the curve by doing this one thing



  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Report an issue
Authors
Sindhu Kashyaap

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

[Funding alert] Food startup Samosa Singh raises $2.7M in Series-A round led by She Capital

Sindhu Kashyaap

[Funding alert] Bounce raises Series D round of $105M led by Accel and B Capital; now valued at $520M

Sindhu Kashyaap

[Funding alert] Logistics startup LogiNext raises $39M in Series B from Tiger Global, Steadview Capital

Tarush Bhalla

Deepinder Goyal is ordering food from this Delhi-based startup, and no it’s not Zomato

Rashi Varshney
Daily Capsule
This ‘Zoho for hospitality and travel’ startup is gunning for unicorn status (and other top stories of the day)
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

[Funding alert] Logistics startup LogiNext raises $39M in Series B from Tiger Global, Steadview Capital

Tarush Bhalla

POCO looking to become independent legal entity in India

Press Trust of India

WEF launches blockchain track and trace platform for businesses

Press Trust of India

Startup tableau to showcase tech innovations at Republic Day parade

Bhavya Kaushal

Info Edge sets up alternative investment fund to invest in tech

Rashi Varshney

Niti Aayog to develop National Data Platform to ensure consistent and credible data

Press Trust of India

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore