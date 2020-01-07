[Funding alert] Rage Coffee gets funding from TV actor Rannvijay Singh, Refex Capital, Keiretsu Forum, others

The freshly infused capital will be used to launch new products, scale-up production, strengthen the team, and expand omnichannel distribution presence, the company said.

By Rashi Varshney
7th Jan 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Rage Coffee, an FMCG brand which focuses on coffee categories, has closed its latest round of funding led by Refex Capital, an early-stage venture capital firm, with participation from members of angel network - Keiretsu Forum Chennai, and a clutch of other prominent investors.


TV actor Rannvijay Singh Singha, who invested in the company in July last year and joined the current fundraise as well, said he has been a believer in the team and product since day one.


He said, “It goes without saying that Rage Coffee is a brand that has quickly captured the imagination of its target audience through a breakthrough product combined with innovative marketing strategies.” 


rannvijay

(Source: Rannvijay's Facebook Page)


Other than him, the round also saw participation from Harminder Sahni, Founder and MD, Wazir Advisors; TD Mohan, former Jt MD of CavinKare, Rajan Srikanth, Co-president, Keiretsu Forum Chennai & Singapore; Prakash Katama, former CEO of TVS Electronics, Uday Sodhi, former Business Head at SonyLIV, Ajay Sarupria, PE investor, A Kumar, Founder of Gemini Paints; and Sawan Gupta, MD at Spero Group of Companies.


Founded in 2018 by Bharat Sethi, Swmabhan Commerce Private Limited, the parent company of Rage Coffee, is an FMCG company that manufactures, markets, and distributes coffee products such as crystallised coffee, which is infused with six plant-based vitamins.


The freshly infused capital will be used to launch new products, scale-up production, strengthen the team and expand omni-channel distribution presence, the company said in a statement. It also said that it plans to capture market share of the category devoid of any innovation - be it the ingredients, formulations, manufacturing techniques, packaging, distribution or use of data to be agile.


Bharat Sethi, Founder & CEO, Rage Coffee, said:


“The next decade will see a wave of disruptive consumer brands from India, taking pole position at the global level, many of which will cross Rs 1,000 crore in top line. We are targeting to be one of those companies, having already captured a high degree of mindshare in a short span of time."


"Our approach to supply chain, sourcing, consumer segmentation, product R&D, D2C data driven DNA combined with a hybrid distribution model and, most importantly, our close relationship with our customers places us in a great spot to build a brand that is truly poised to capitalise on the immense market opportunity," he added.


The company had earlier roped in Arijit Mitra, Former National Sales Head at Coke Beverages, in June last year as Director of Sales to grow the offline business.


According to a Frost & Sullivan report, functional food and beverages in India is currently still in its initial stages, growing at rate of 17.1 percent CAGR, expected to be valued at $4 billion in 2020.


Rage Coffee plans to capitalise on the currently untapped opportunity, driven by increasing disposable income and strong health and wellness trends. The company said its products are retailed through its own website, all leading online platforms and over 400 touch points offline.


The company plans to quadruple sales, reach over 2.000 outlets by the end of 2020, and clock a significant chunk of sales from institutional & HoReCa business.


(Edited by Megha Reddy)


Also Read

How Delhi-based coffee chain BiziBean managed to earn profits from Day 1


  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Report an issue
Authors
Rashi Varshney

Rashi is a Delhi-based Journalist interested in tech,people, and startups,Tell her your story at rashi@yourstory.com

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

How this IIT Bombay alumni’s bootstrapped startup achieved profitability within a month

Debolina Biswas

2019 Throwback: Startups that shut down this year

Debolina Biswas

Gastrotope unveils second cohort of agritech startups

Thimmaya Poojary

Hobby to profit: how these 5 entrepreneurs turned their passion into a business

Rashi Varshney
Daily Capsule
Funding in the Indian startup ecosystem in 2019 (and other top stories of the day)
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

E-pharmacy startup Medlife reports revenue growth of 2.7x in FY19

Apurva P

NSE launches AI-powered learning platform for BFSI industry

Press Trust of India

CES 2020: P&G says innovating, operating like a startup to compete with startups

Tenzin Pema

Online furniture marketplace Pepperfry records 47pc rise in revenue in FY19

Debolina Biswas

Gastrotope unveils second cohort of agritech startups

Thimmaya Poojary

Flipkart to eliminate OTP during checkout for Visa cardholders

Press Trust of India

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore