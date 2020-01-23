[Funding alert] Reproductive health brand Crysta raises Rs 10 Cr in Pre-Series A round

The Pre-Series A funding will help Crysta in building an end-to-end reproductive health platform covering all relevant aspects of pregnancy and fertility care.

By Sujata Sangwan
23rd Jan 2020
Crysta, a part of Delhi-based Redcliffe Life Sciences, has recently raised Rs 10 crore in a Pre-Series A funding round led by the family office of Ruchirans and Anuraag Jaipuria


The investors also include several family funds including Mumbai-based Green Shots Capital and Alfa Ventures, Delhi-based Real Time Ventures and NGB Dx, Dubai-based Petrotech, Steel City Securities and angel investors Lalit Wadhwa, Dr Kriti Maroli, among others.


Dheeraj Jain, Founder, Redcliffe Life Sciences, said, 


"The Pre-Series A funding will help us in building an end-to-end reproductive health platform covering all relevant aspects of pregnancy and fertility care. The potential is huge in this segment, and the current round will allow us to scale up Crysta and our other capabilities across major cities.”


We are also preparing for the $10 million Series A round for a much larger expansion in the mother and child segment,” he added.


Dheeraj Jain, Founder, Redcliffe Life Sciences

Dheeraj Jain, Founder, Redcliffe Life Sciences

Crysta is an end-to-end pregnancy and fertility platform that uses in-house technology to offer various diagnostic and screening services combined with regular counselling and clinical data management. These tests include pre-conception and fertility tests, non-invasive prenatal screening (NIPS), clinical micro-array, pre-implantation genetic screening (PGS) for IVF centres, and carrier and newborn screening. 


The brand said it is gradually scaling up across all aspects of mother and child health.


Ruchirans Jaipuria, MD, Jaipuria Beverages, said,


"Right from the thought of conceiving, simple hormonal and fertility tests to pre-implantation using next-generation sequencing (NGS) and assisted pregnancy all the way to newborn screening, it's a complete package for couples across all income segments. We believe in the team’s capabilities in using this funding to scale up their technology platform."


Since its inception in 2018, Redcliffe Life Sciences has also diversified its focus areas to include rare disorders, oncology, and clinical gene sequencing. It works directly with clinicians at hospitals and labs and has processed 5,000 high-value samples within its first year of operations.


Apart from further revenue generation, Redcliffe Life Sciences’ long-term goal is to launch a larger portfolio under DNA-based diagnostics


"Unlike the traditional path labs, we focus on high-quality high value segment using molecular sequencing towards precision medicine. This funding also expands other genomics test offerings of Redcliffe Life Sciences mostly importantly exomes sequencing where we have a large customer base," added Redcliffe Life Sciences’ Co- Founder Ashish Dubey.



(Edited by Evelyn Ratnakumar)


Authors
Sujata Sangwan

Sujata is an engineering graduate and has done her Post Graduation in Human Resource Management. She has a deep interest in startups & technology. She can be reached at sujata@yourstory.com

