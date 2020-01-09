Omnipresence adds Syneos Health as strategic collaborator and minority investor

Omnipresence enables life sciences organisations to elevate and transform the experiences they can deliver to healthcare professionals, patients, and business stakeholders.

By Vishal Krishna
10th Jan 2020
Indegene, a healthtech startup focussed on the global life sciences industry, announced Syneos Health as a strategic collaborator and minority investor in Indegene Omnipresence Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Indegene.


“This investment will further accelerate the roadmap and deployments of our Customer Experience Management (CXM) platform for life sciences and healthcare clients. Indegene Omnipresence truly applies the power of modern omnichannel technology and advanced capabilities such as machine learning to achieve best-in-class customer-centric experiences”, says Manish Gupta, co-founder and CEO of Indegene.


Sanjay Virmani, EVP with Indegene and lead of the Omnipresence initiative, will continue as the CEO of Indegene Omnipresence Inc. 


Omnipresence is a next-generation unified customer experience platform for healthcare and life sciences organisations with CRM, omnichannel engagement, advanced analytics, and AI capabilities in a single unified platform.


Rajesh Nair, Co-founder and President, Indegene says, “Both Indegene and Syneos Health are experienced in life sciences clinical development, commercialisation and global enterprise scale engagements. With this investment, Indegene Omnipresence will significantly strengthen its position as the next-generation Customer Experience Management platform through expanded global resources and expertise, providing a much-needed option to meet the dramatically changing needs of the industry.”  


The Omnipresence platform, built as a strategic alliance with Microsoft since 2017, brings together Microsoft Azure analytics as well as Microsoft AI together with Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Power Platform for business applications, and Microsoft Office 365 and Teams for productivity and collaboration.


Combined with Indegene’s deep industry expertise, analytics and omnichannel engagement IP, Omnipresence enables life sciences organisations to elevate and transform the experiences they can deliver to healthcare professionals, patients, and business stakeholders.


Alistair Macdonald, CEO, Syneos Health, says, “We’re excited to partner with Omnipresence the innovative platform, underpinned by Microsoft technologies, to address customer demand to drive high-value commercial relationships in an increasingly competitive marketplace. Syneos Health’s Dynamic Assembly network is an open ecosystem of the most agile data and technology collaborators, such as Omnipresence, to strategically address our biopharmaceutical customers’ challenges.” 


Syneos Health is the only fully integrated biopharmaceutical solutions organisation, and provides end-to-end drug development and commercialisation solutions to biopharmaceutical customers in more than 110 countries. Sources say that the company has raised more than Rs 100 crore, but Indegene did not want to confirm the total amount raised. 


“Omnipresence is a good example of an industry-specific, multi-cloud solution built with Microsoft’s enterprise technologies working together in uniquely disruptive ways. We are excited to see Indegene add Syneos Health as another strategic collaborator in our joint mission to bring new value to life sciences and healthcare organisations,” said James Phillips, Corporate Vice President, Business Applications Group, Microsoft.



(Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta)


Authors
Vishal Krishna
