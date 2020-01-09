Overwhelming response prompts deadline extension for National Startup Awards 2020

Since its launch in 2016, the Startup India initiative of the Government of India, has worked towards catalysing the startup culture and building a strong and inclusive ecosystem for innovation and entrepreneurship in the country.

With a vision to further champion startups, recognize and reward their potential and open doors of opportunity for them, the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) and Startup India announced the first National Startup Awards 2020 last month.





Since making the announcement, applications and queries from across startups, accelerators and incubators have been pouring in. The chance to win Rs 5 lakh and the opportunity to present their solutions to relevant public authorities and corporates for potential pilot projects and work orders has piqued interest, prompting Startup India to extend its application deadline by two weeks.





Initially set to close on December 31, applications for the awards will now close on January 15, 2020. Register today





These awards seek to recognise and reward outstanding startups and ecosystem enablers that are building innovative products or solutions and scalable enterprises, with high potential of employment generation or wealth creation, demonstrating measurable social impact. The measure of success will not only be the financial gains for the investors but also the contribution to social good.





Participating startups will be awarded in 35 areas, classified into 12 broad sectors including Agriculture, Education, Enterprise Technology, Energy, Finance, Food, Health, Industry 4.0, Space, Security, Tourism and Urban Services.

What do startups get?

One winning startup across the 35 sub-categories under the National Startup Awards 2020 will get Rs 5 Lakh each. Further, the winners and four runner ups shall be given opportunities to present their solutions to relevant public authorities and corporates for potential pilot projects and work orders. These startups shall be given priority for participation in various national and international startup events sponsored by DPIIT.





However, the awards are not limited to startups and entrepreneurs alone. In order to celebrate the efforts in supporting the startup ecosystem and acting as key building blocks of a robust startup ecosystem, awards will also be given to exceptional Incubators and Accelerators. Those participating in the Incubators and Accelerators category stand a chance to win a cash prize of Rs. 15 Lakh





“The National Startup Awards is a great opportunity for entrepreneurs to showcase their innovations, solutions, products etc that can be utilised to solve challenges in India. From impacting rural economy to driving social challenges, startups will get the opportunity to bring about real change,” said Shri Anil Agrawal, Joint Secretary, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT)

In addition, there are three special awards for startups from educational institutions, making an impact in rural areas, and women entrepreneurs. If your startup has an innovative idea or solutions to help solve challenges across agriculture, food, industry 4.0, urban services, tourism etc, then don’t miss out on the National Startup Awards 2020.





Registrations close on January 15.