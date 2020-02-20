Customer support provider Syrow partners with Startup India to boost CX

Bengaluru-based Customer Support-as-a-Service (CSaaS) startup Syrow has partnered with Startup India, an initiative by the Government of India. This partnership will make Syrow’s services available to startups across the country for free through its omnichannel platform, thus helping startups and MSMEs boost their customer experience (CX).





Team Syrow





Raunaq Jaisinghani, who represents the Startup India team at Invest India, told YourStory,

“Successful businesses in the world always provide a high level of customer service which results in high customer satisfaction. With Syrow on board, even startups can provide MNC-kind of multilingual customer service and serve clients across the globe round-the-clock. So, improved customer service, increased customer satisfaction, and increased customer loyalty will increase business and success.”





Founded by Rajesh Raju and Ramana Murthy Reddicharla in April 2016, Syrow is an artificial intelligence (AI) and human-powered customer experience management startup which helps startups, entrepreneurs, and SMBs in retaining clients with customer experience.





"Customer-centricity is a way of doing business. Our tie-up with Startup India will give a unique opportunity to serve diversified businesses and to build a powerful ecosystem for the entire startup community," Rajesh Raju, Co-founder, Syrow said.





The startup provides round the clock multilingual customer service via phone, email, chat, tele-calling, and ticket supporting, through its CSaaS platform. Syrow has a sharing economy subscription model. Startups recognised by Startup India will get to use Syrow’s chat support for free-of-cost for two months.





Rajesh and Ramana said, “With our sharing economy model, startups will be able to scale up or downgrade, as per their requirements. The partnership will help the startup community with customer experience from day one, without being burdened by Capex and Opex to run round the clock customer service. It will also allow startups to avail modern tools like video call, audio call, and chat SDKs to embed into their web, Android, and iOS apps.





Further, the duo added, "This will not only save money and time, but also help them concentrate on their core business activity. With Syrow’s deep learning system and predictive analytics, businesses can gauge the activities thoroughly and take corrective measures in advance and achieve greater customer satisfaction and prosper the business.”





(Edited by Suman Singh)



