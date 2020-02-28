Facebook cancels annual F8 developer conference amid coronavirus concerns

The gathering in the Silicon Valley city of San Jose, which had been set for early May, typically draws thousands of software makers from around the world who collaborate with Facebook on its platform.

By Press Trust of India
28th Feb 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Facebook on Thursday cancelled its annual F8 developers conference, the biggest annual event for the US tech giant, over fears about the possible spread of the novel coronavirus.


The gathering in the Silicon Valley city of San Jose -- which had been set for early May -- typically draws thousands of software makers from around the world who collaborate with the tech giant on its platform.


"In light of the growing concerns around COVID-19, we've made the difficult decision to cancel the in-person component of F8 this year, in order to prioritise the health and safety of our developer partners, employees and everyone who helps put F8 on," Facebook said.
Facebook

Mark Zuckerberg

Also Read

Coronavirus impact: Jeff Bezos and top 10 billionaires lose record wealth in a day


Face-to-face interaction at the conference center in San Jose will be replaced with presentations streamed online.


F8 sessions and demonstrations usually span its "family" of offerings including the main social network, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp and virtual reality unit Oculus.


"This was a tough call to make -- F8 is an incredibly important event for Facebook and it's one of our favourite ways to celebrate all of you from around the world," director of platform partnerships Konstantinos Papamiltiadis said in a message to developers.


"We explored other ways to keep the in-person part of F8, but it's important for us to host an inclusive event and it didn't feel right to have F8 without our international developers in attendance."


The World Health Organisation declared on Thursday that the new coronavirus epidemic was at a "decisive point" as countries across the globe battled to contain the deadly outbreak.


Alarm is growing as China is no longer the only breeding ground for COVID-19, with other countries including South Korea and Italy becoming hotbeds of infection, raising fears of a pandemic.


The virus has already killed more than 2,700 people, mostly in China -- where it first emerged in December -- and infected more than 81,000 in over 45 countries.


US public health officials confirmed a coronavirus case in Northern California, the first of unknown origin out of about 60 cases, and have told Americans to be ready to cancel mass gatherings and work from home.


The epidemic has prompted warnings of a financial impact from tech giants including Apple and Microsoft.


Both Facebook and Microsoft said on Thursday they were withdrawing from the Game Developers Conference in San Francisco set for March.


(Edited by Megha Reddy)

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Jeff Bezos almost did not start up Amazon. Here's why

Ramarko Sengupta

[Startup Bharat] This coworking startup aims to build startup ecosystem in Tier II cities

Apurva P

Bengaluru-based online bus ticketing platform redBus launches carpooling and bikepooling in Delhi

Bhavya Kaushal

Future of Work 2020: Sameer Dhanrajani, Co-founder of AIQRATE, shares his take on the power of AI

Sutrishna Ghosh
Daily Capsule
India's largest product-tech-design conference kicks off today in Bengaluru
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Future of Work 2020: Sameer Dhanrajani, Co-founder of AIQRATE, shares his take on the power of AI

Sutrishna Ghosh

Future of Work 2020: Digital systems can improve the quality of life in India, says Lalitesh Katragadda

Anju Ann Mathew

India’s lean and keen startup machine: key takeaways from CureFit's Mukesh Bansal at Future of Work 2020

Ryan Frantz

Fujifilm is on a mission to ‘Never Stop’ innovating and adding value to its customers’ lives

Team YS

Future of Work 2020: Kaleyra’s Ashish Agarwal explains how to take a product company to IPO

Rishabh Mansur

Airtel Payments Bank rolls out Aadhaar-enabled payment system

Press Trust of India

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore