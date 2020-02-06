FLAME University invites applications for the Postgraduate Program in Entrepreneurship and Innovation that aims to create high-impact entrepreneurs

The Indian startup ecosystem is the third-largest in the world, and over the next few years, India is poised to become a $5 trillion economy, which makes it the land of opportunities. There is also a need to create 300 million jobs by 2040, which is roughly 10 million jobs a year. This cannot be fulfilled by existing large enterprises alone, there's a growing need for high-impact entrepreneurs and ventures.





FLAME University believes it takes an ‘entrepreneurial village’ to raise a successful startup, and is working towards creating the next generation of innovative entrepreneurs through the FLAME Centre for Entrepreneurship and Innovation (FCEI).

Entrepreneurial ecosystem at FLAME University

FCEI aims to promote the practice of entrepreneurship by incubating new ventures and providing early-stage startups access to mentoring programs, networking events, speaker series and competitions. The centre was accoladed the 2019 ‘Member of the Year’ award at the Babson College Collaborative Annual Summit 2019.





FCEI runs multiple initiatives to meet the needs of various stages of venture growth. These include FLAME Origins Program, FLAME PathBlazers, FLAME Incubator Program, FLAME Entrepreneurship Summit, and the recently-opened FLAME Coworking Space.





This year, they have announced the Postgraduate Program in Entrepreneurship and Innovation, set to launch in July 2020, to help aspiring entrepreneurs build an entrepreneurial mindset, identify high-potential opportunities and support them to launch new business ventures.





"Starting a business is not easy – physically or emotionally, but if we can support and enable people who are mission-driven and want to impact millions of people through their venture, then this is the program that will provide them with necessary tools, resources and experience to mitigate startup risks. By the end of the program, the aspiring entrepreneur should be able to answer two basic questions- Does my business have legs to warrant me to spend more time and effort? Do I want to build this business and have the mindset and skillset to succeed?” says Darshan Doshi, Director, FLAME Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation, FLAME University.

Postgraduate Program in Entrepreneurship and Innovation (PGP-EI) is a one-year full-time residential program that offers experiential learning, contextual curriculum, extensive industry interaction, and vibrant extracurricular activities.





The curriculum, designed by renowned faculty, industry practitioners and innovation experts, offers four modules - Unlearn, Learn, Build, Lead - to enable participants to create new ventures based on IP-driven innovative products and solutions using exponential technologies and novel business models. Under each module, you will get access to key learning topics like exponential thinking, customer development, go-to-market strategy, fundraising for early-stage startups, storytelling, and more. On completion of the program, you will acquire knowledge, skill and competencies to start and lead a new venture.





Reasons you should apply

While there are several reasons, here are the top reasons you shouldn’t miss out:





Interact and learn from established entrepreneurs, business leaders, investors the likes of Hari Menon (BigBasket), Dr. Saras D. Sarasvathy (Darden School of Business), Rupen Jhaveri (KKR India), Dr. Aravind Chinchure (QLEAP Academy), Pranav Pai (3one4 Capital), Abhijit Gupta (Praxify), Prasanna Krishnamoorthy (Upekkha Accelerator), Monish Darda (ICERTIS), Sachin Oswal (Investor) and Darshan Doshi (FLAME Centre for Entrepreneurship and Innovation), among others. Outcome-focused program - Gain exposure to research-backed decision-making frameworks like 'Effectuation' and 'Lean Startup' that have helped established entrepreneurs succeed.

Access financial support, investment opportunities, acceleration and knowledge upgradation after program completion. Live startup projects - Get the opportunity to work on live projects given by high-growth startups.

- Get the opportunity to work on live projects given by high-growth startups. Startup pitching competition - Get feedback on your startup from business leaders and investors, and stand a chance to win seed funding and grants.





That's not all. You get exposure to advanced technology like AI/ML, Blockchain, IoT, drones, robotics and more. You also receive access to the FLAME Origins Program, the startup accelerator by FLAME University to scale up your ventures. Additionally, a range of merit-based scholarships are offered to best-performing candidates at the time of admission in the form of partial to full fee waivers.

Who can apply?

You are eligible to apply if you are:





An individual or next-generation family business entrepreneur who is highly motivated to launch new ventures

A recently graduated student or an employed professional looking to create a new venture within an organisation





The selection process includes an application form, statement of purpose, personal interview, and an entrance exam, amongst other parameters.





Over the years, FLAME University has helped numerous startups like Invento Robotics, Krishi Star, and SARVAAY Solutions to scale successfully. You could be next!





Admissions for Postgraduate Program in Entrepreneurship and Innovation for the academic year 2020-2021 are now open. The last date to apply for campus cycle 2 is February 18, 2020. Apply now!