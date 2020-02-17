[Funding alert] Edtech startup Genius Corner raises $250K from Singapore-based investors

The Noida-based edtech startup said the funding will be utilised to on-board additional 30,000 students on the platform.

By Trisha Medhi
17th Feb 2020
Genius Corner, a Noida-based edtech startup, on Monday announced that it has raised $250,000 from Singapore-based individual investors including Mahesh Mohta, Jyoti Arora, Nachu Subramanian, and Srivats. The startup said the funding will be utilised to on-board additional 30,000 students on the platform.


Launched in 2014 by Vishal Khatter, Dheeraj Khatter, and Dipak Varshney, Genius Corner aims to redefine learning and make the process of learning personalised. The startup uses AAA (assess, analyse, and act) framework to enable personalised learning using artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML).


The edtech startup has delivered more than one million hours of personalised learning to about 50,000 students, Co-founder Vishal Khatter said.
Vishal Khatter

Vishal Khatter, Co-founder , Genius Corner

[Funding alert] General Atlantic invests $200M in edtech unicorn BYJU'S


With its student-centric approach, the startup identifies the needs, skills, and interests of a student, and then delivers the learnings through its uniquely designed methodology which suits the student. 


“Genius Corner has a unique/innovative value proposition and business model that allows them to onboard students at a much higher velocity,” Mahesh Mohta, a Singapore-based Investor said.


Earlier, Genius Corner had secured an angel funding of Rs 2 crore in November 2018.


Last week, Bengaluru-based Vedantu received $24 million as part of its Series C extension round, led by global venture capital firm GGV Capital, with participation from existing investors. While Delhi-based Classplus raised $2.5 million in a Pre-Series A round of funding from Blume Ventures and Sequoia Capital India’s rapid scale-up programme Surge along with participation from marquee angels Kunal Shah, Founder of Cred and Freecharge; Alvin Tse, GM, Xiaomi-Indonesia; Eric Kwan, Partner at Locus Ventures; amongst others.  


Earlier this year, Mumbai-based Tech Shiksha, which provides gamified robotics-based teaching for children in the age group between eight and 16 through its product - Witblox, also secured Rs 1.3 crore from 24 investors of the Mumbai Angels Network.


(Edited by Suman Singh)


